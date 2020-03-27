CSGOCOUNTER

A Beginner's Guide to CSGO Betting

There is no doubt that Counter-Strike Offensive is among the oldest games ever to hit the sports scene. Often abbreviated as CS: GO or simply CSGO, the title was launched way back in 2012 as the sequel to Counter-strike: Source. At first, the game was met with cold reception by the members of the gaming community. However, it has since become among the most popular video games all over the world. Currently, CSGO is the esports’ betting industry’s most important game, and there are reasons why, some of which we will look at later. Also, we will tell you the different types of CSGO betting, which include fantasy and skin betting. Before that however, here is a list of best CSGO gambling sites for the year 2018. We tested and even compared lots of sites, and we discovered that these sites are presently the best options for those interested in real money betting. These are the betting sites we use for betting. As matter of fact, we use the sites for a good deal of our esports wagering. The reason for this is because these sites have all the main esports leagues and tournaments. Of course we are happy about the experience we had with using these sites, which is why we are recommending them to you. But just what sets them apart from a crowd of other CSGO betting sites?

They Can be Trusted

Not once or twice have we deposited money at these betting sites, and in all those times we never worried that our money was safe. Also, we’ve requested withdrawals many times, and we’ve seen them paying our winnings. But this is not true about other User-friendliness is another thing that makes these sites come out on top. User-friendliness is what makes online betting experience enjoyable, and therefore it’s an important factor. No one likes badly designed sites or those that are difficult to use, as they end up being frustrated. Another thing that makes these sites the darling of many is the huge variety of available wagering options they have. The US esports betting scene is relatively new, with many sites offering only a few wagers to pick from. In short, if you want to start out at CSGO betting on contests, you now know the definite sites to start with. All of them also feature a welcome bonus, which gives you an extra incentive to sign up and make your first deposit.

CSGO & the Role it has Played in Esports Betting

CSGO is an FPS (First Person Shooting) game for Xbox, PC and Play Station. As opposed to many other similar games, it doesn’t feature a single player mode, which implies that you can’t play CSGO by yourself. You must join a team of other competing players to play against other teams. The matches are often played between two teams, and each match has 5 players on either team. One team will play as he Terrorists’ with the opposing team taking the role of he Counter-Terrorists”. All the matches get to be played across 30 rounds, and both teams have different objectives at the beginning of each round. The team that is the first to meet their objective, or the one that kills their opponents, are the winners of the round. The match is won by the first team to win 16 rounds.

Real Money CSGO Betting

Real Money CSGO betting is just like traditional betting. The only difference is that you will be betting on CSGO events and not football games, mobile casinos, tennis or other matches. You can wager on just about any major CSGO event, as well as several lesser-known ones.

Common CSGO Events for Betting

eLeague

Electronic Sports World Cup

Dreamhack

World Cyber Arena

Esports Championship Series

ESL One

ESL Pro League

Intel Extreme Masters

The most popular way of betting for real money on CSGO events is through simple match bet. It simply involves picking the team that you think will emerge victorious. You can wager on the individual match winner at any betting sites listed at the top end of this page. Most of these give you a variety of other wagers, and this includes live betting which lets you bet on matches that have already started. Live betting options include predicting the team that will win the next round.

Real Money CSGO Betting Tips

Making consistent profits from wagering on SCGO events is not a walk in the park, but this doesn’t mean that it’s impossible. If you know how to go about it, there is lots of cash to be won. While you are not likely to begin winning money right away, you will still get there if you work hard and be patient. Use these tips below to increase your chances of winning:

Know the game

Learn how to bet for value

Use the CSGO betting sites we recommend

Bet small for a start

Watch as many matches as possible

CSGO Skin Betting

CSGO skin betting has become quite something and there are no signs that its popularity will slow down any time soon. This is despite the efforts of the developers cracking down on the activity, even sending desist and cease notices to sites offering skin betting. It’s not easy to imagine that Valve can actually stop what has turned into a thriving industry. Their only real option is stopping the skins trade completely, but no one really thinks they will do that. In short, all indications are that CSGO betting is going nowhere, at least for now.

eSports betting – How it works

The key principle behind skin betting is that skins are often used as replacements for cash. Players can deposit their skins at the skin betting sites in the same way they deposit money at actual money betting sites. The skins aren’t converted into real cash, but they get assigned approximate values. They are even changed into credits at some sites. In a nutshell, that is all is there to skin betting. The skins or credits are used to stake when betting, and you can win extra skins when you make correct predictions. Conversely, the skins are lost when wagers are unsuccessful. The skins can be withdrawn at any time, after which you return them to your inventory. At sites using credits, you first have to change your credits back into skins. CSGO betting is popular, and is catching up really quickly. Before you start betting, you first need to know a few things about the game. You also need to understand the different types of wagering options you have, as well as the best CSGO betting sites. Hopefully, you have learned much about how CSGO betting works and also know the top CSGO betting sites. You are now free to start!



