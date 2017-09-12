NIS America enthüllte heute, dass die PC-Version von Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana vorerst nicht erscheint.

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana – Ab heute nur für PS4 und Vita

Eigentlich sollte die Version für den heimischen Rechenknecht am heutigen Dienstag zusammen mit der PS4 und Vita-Version erscheinen. Doch kurz vor knapp habe man sich dazu entschieden, diese Version zu verschieben, um die „Gameplay-Qualität zu verbessern“.

Hier ist auch das englischsprachige Statement:

„We regret to inform everyone that the release date for Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA on PC has been pushed back due to continued efforts in improving gameplay quality.

We sincerely apologize to our fans who have been looking forward to this release. Ultimately, our goal is for fans to enjoy a high-quality game. We are providing the extra care in the PC development of the game by taking time to enhance the overall quality of gameplay.

If you have made a pre-purchase on Steam and would like to get a refund, please use the link provided below for instructions on requesting a refund.

For any purchases or pre-orders made outside of the Steam channel, please contact the corresponding refund support for that channel.

A new release date will be announced as soon as it is available.

Thank you for your time, support, and patience with this matter.“

Unseren Test zum Spiel lest ihr in Kürze.