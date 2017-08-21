Wenn die Xbox One X im November erscheint, dann soll es auch zugleich eine ganze Menge an Spielen geben, die die neue Konsole in irgendeiner Art und Weise unterstützen. Sei es eine optimierte Grafik oder gleich 4K Auflösung. Oder Checkerboard.
Xbox One X – 118 Spiele im Folgenden
Ohne groß vom Thema abzuschweifen, findet ihr nun alle Spiele, die die Xbox One derzeit unterstützen:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Anthem
- ARK: Survival Evolved (Game Preview)
- Ashen
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Astroneer(Game Preview)
- Battlerite
- Below
- Black Desert
- Brawlout
- Chess Ultra
- Code Vein
- Conan Exiles
- Crackdown 3
- Danger Zone
- Dark and Light
- Darksiders 3
- Dead Rising 4
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls – Ultimate Evil Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Disneyland Adventures
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
- Dragon Ball Fighter Z
- Dynasty Warriors 9
- FIFA 18
- Elex
- Elite: Dangerous
- Everspace
- F1 2017
- Fable Fortune
- Fallout 4
- Farming Simulator 17
- Final Fantasy 15
- Firewatch
- For Honor
- Forza Horizon 3
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Gears of War 4
- Gravel
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 2
- Hand of Fate 2
- Hello Neighbor
- Hitman
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Injustice 2
- Jurassic World Evolution
- Killer Instinct
- Killing Floor 2 Tripwire Interactive
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Madden NFL 18
- Mafia 3
- Mantis Burn Racing
- Metal Gear Survive
- Metro: Exodus
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Minecraft: Xbox One Edition
- Minion Masters
- Monster Hunter: World
- NBA 2K18
- Need for Speed Payback
- Ooblets Glumberland Yes
- Ori and the Will of the Wisp
- Outcast – Second Contact
- Outlast 2
- Paladins
- Path of Exile
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
- Portal Knights
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
- Project Cars 2
- Quantum Break
- Raiders of the Broken Planet
- Railway Empire
- Real Farm Simulator 2017
- ReCore
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard
- Rime
- Roblox
- Robocraft Infinity
- Rocket League
- Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure
- Sea of Thieves
- Slime Rancher
- Smite
- Sonic Forces
- Star Wars Battlefront 2
- State of Decay 2
- Steep
- Strange Brigade
- Super Lucky’s Tale
- Superhot
- Surviving Mars
- Tennis World Tour
- The Artful Escape
- The Crew 2
- The Darwin Project
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Last Night
- The Long Dark
- The Surge
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Titanfall 2
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Train Sim World
- TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge
- Warframe
- Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide
- We Happy Few
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
- World of Tanks
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- Zoo Tycoon