Microsoft veröffentlichte gestern Fixes für Xbox One System Software Preview User mit einem neuen Build.

Xbox One – Einige Fixes

Das Xbox One Update ist aktuell nur für registrierte Preview User und erhält die Nummer rs2_release_xbox_1705.170505-1900. Wozu das Update genau da ist, erfahrt ihr hier:

FIXES:

  •  Games and Apps
  • Fixed an issue which could cause games and apps to sort alphabetically when using “Sort by last used” or “Sort by last update”.
  • Certain games should no longer appear in the Apps section while they are installing.
  • Resolved an issue which could sometimes cause uninstalled games to display as installed in the Games category.
  • Localization
      • Miscellaneous localization fixes and improvements.

    • Tournaments
    • Fixed an issue which could sometimes prevent users from participating in Tournaments.

