Microsoft veröffentlichte gestern Fixes für Xbox One System Software Preview User mit einem neuen Build.
Xbox One – Einige Fixes
Das Xbox One Update ist aktuell nur für registrierte Preview User und erhält die Nummer rs2_release_xbox_1705.170505-1900. Wozu das Update genau da ist, erfahrt ihr hier:
FIXES:
- Games and Apps
- Fixed an issue which could cause games and apps to sort alphabetically when using “Sort by last used” or “Sort by last update”.
- Certain games should no longer appear in the Apps section while they are installing.
- Resolved an issue which could sometimes cause uninstalled games to display as installed in the Games category.
- Localization
- Tournaments
- Fixed an issue which could sometimes prevent users from participating in Tournaments.
- Miscellaneous localization fixes and improvements.