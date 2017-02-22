2K gab heute bekannt, dass der WWE 2K17 Hall of Fame Showcase ab sofort als DLC für PlayStation 4 und PlayStation 3, Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar ist. Der Hall of Fame Showcase ist entweder einzeln zum Preis von 9.99 € oder als Teil des Season Pass erhältlich.

Dabei bekommt ihr Zugriff auf folgende spielbare Matches in WWE 2K17:

  • Cactus Jack und Diamond Dallas Page vs. The Fabulous Freebirds (Jimmy Garvin und Michael „PS“ Hayes) (WCW Saturday Night 1992);
  • The Fabulous Freebirds (Buddy Roberts und Michael „PS“ Hayes) vs. Kerry und Kevin Von Erich (WCCW 1986);
  • Ivory vs. Jacqueline (SmackDown 2000);
  • Sting (goldschwarze Hose) vs. Ric Flair (Clash of Champions 1988);
  • Sting (n.W.o. Wolfpac-Ringkleidung) vs. Bret Hart (WCW Halloween Havoc 1998);
  • Papa Shango vs. The Godfather (Dream Match);
  • Big Boss Man (mit Albert) vs. The Big Show (Armageddon 1999).

WWE 2K17s Hall of Fame Showcase für Spieler auf Windows PC wird demnächst veröffentlicht.

Patrick Winter
... ist seit 2013 Redakteur bei Spieletester.com. Inzwischen leitet er die News-Redaktion und kümmert sich um die täglichen Nachrichten aus der Spielewelt. Er gehört zu den wenigen Spielern, die keine richtige Präferenz haben und das zocken, was ihnen gerade Spaß macht.

