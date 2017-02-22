2K gab heute bekannt, dass der WWE 2K17 Hall of Fame Showcase ab sofort als DLC für PlayStation 4 und PlayStation 3, Xbox One und Xbox 360 verfügbar ist. Der Hall of Fame Showcase ist entweder einzeln zum Preis von 9.99 € oder als Teil des Season Pass erhältlich.

Dabei bekommt ihr Zugriff auf folgende spielbare Matches in WWE 2K17:

Cactus Jack und Diamond Dallas Page vs. The Fabulous Freebirds (Jimmy Garvin und Michael „PS“ Hayes) (WCW Saturday Night 1992);

The Fabulous Freebirds (Buddy Roberts und Michael „PS“ Hayes) vs. Kerry und Kevin Von Erich (WCCW 1986);

Ivory vs. Jacqueline (SmackDown 2000);

Sting (goldschwarze Hose) vs. Ric Flair (Clash of Champions 1988);

Sting (n.W.o. Wolfpac-Ringkleidung) vs. Bret Hart (WCW Halloween Havoc 1998);

Papa Shango vs. The Godfather (Dream Match);

Big Boss Man (mit Albert) vs. The Big Show (Armageddon 1999).

WWE 2K17s Hall of Fame Showcase für Spieler auf Windows PC wird demnächst veröffentlicht.