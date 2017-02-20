Spun D3D texture creates off onto a dedicated thread to avoid driver stalls and added throttling to the number of textures that are made live by the streaming system every frame. The throttling mechanism is simplistic and can be improved, but we want to get this out earlier to see if we’re on the right track in reducing texture streaming stutter before investing more engineering effort. If you were previously experiencing stutter, please provide feedback on whether stuttering has noticeably improved after this patch.