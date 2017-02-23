Morgen erscheint das Live Fire Update für Titanfall 2 und mit dabei ist der 6vs6 Pilot-only Modus für das Spiel. Nun hat Respawn Entertainment auch Infos dazu veröffentlicht.
Dabei enthält der DLC gleich zwei Modus-spezifische Live Fire Maps, eine Playlist, eine neue Execution, eine zusätzliche Coliseum Map, Mixtape-style Matchmaking, Balance-Änderungen und mehr. Und hier sind alle morgigen neuen Inhalte:
- Mixtape Matchmaking: You’ll notice a complete overhaul of the matchmaking menu. Thanks to hard work from the team and feedback from the community, this new feature will allow you to create your own “mixtape” of modes.
- Featured Playlist: Here we will be swapping out new modes each week that we think you should play, and for some of them we’ll reward you with Double XP events for checking them out.
- Live Fire Maps: There will be two maps, Stacks and Meadows, that will support Live Fire mode only. Live Fire will be a limited time mode that will show up on Featured Playlists. We’ll be rotating this with other modes that we want to feature.
- New Patch: There will be a large patch included with this update that will bring a plethora of game changes and fixes among many other things. We will provide patch notes online at release as well as in the Multiplayer menu FAQ.
- New Execution: Inspired by the Stim, Last Hit packs a punch and you’ll see it show up with the rest of the executions in the Pilot customization options.
- New Coliseum Map: Go mano e mano in a brand-new map called Columns that adds a twist to the existing formula.
- New Factions Intros: We’ve added some new dialogue for faction leaders, so enjoy the new pep talk as you drop into that next match.
Um die Veröffentlichung zu feiern, startet morgen auch ein Doppel-XP-Event, das bis zum 27. Februar 2017 läuft. Allerdings gibt es nur die doppelten XP, wenn ihr im Live Fire Modus spielt.