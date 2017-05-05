Die Entwickler Kite Games und Publisher Kalypso Games haben nun den Release von Sudden Strike 4 datiert.
Sudden Strike 4 – Ganz schön verteilt
Sudden Strike 4 erscheint am 11. April für PS4 in Europa. Wer diese Version in Nordamerika möchte, muss sich bis zum 15. April gedulden. Zeitgleich mit der europäischen Version erscheinen auch die Versionen für die Plattformen PC, Mac und Linux.
Hier haben wir schon mal einige Key Features für euch:
- Sudden Strike 4 offers realistic real-time strategy gameplay with tactical depth and a historical setting
- Three campaigns with over 20 missions to test your tactical skills and determining the outcome of significant WWII battles
- As one of nine commanders, lead your army on the battlegrounds of the biggest military conflict in history
- Command more than 100 authentic units – including the Königstiger tank, the Katyusha rocket launcher and the Hawker Typhoon fighter plane
- ‘Pause and play’ system allows you to suspend the action while issuing detailed commands and manoeuvres to your units
- Pit yourself against other commanders in the competitive multiplayer mode
- The PC version features modding support with Steam Workshop integration
Zum Launch kostet das Spiel euch 49,99€.