EA hat die offiziellen Systemanforderungen für die Open Beta von Star Wars Battlefront II enthüllt.
Star Wars Battlefront II – Starker PC benötigt
Im Oktober könnt ihr euch in die offene Beta des Spiels stürzen. Und wenn ihr das auf dem PC wollt, braucht ihr einen durchaus potenten PC. Hier sind die Daten!
Minimum PC System requirements:
- OS: 64-bit Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): AMD FX-6350
- Processor (Intel): Intel Core i5 6600K
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon™ HD 7850 2GB
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 660 2GB
- DirectX: 11.0 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 15GB
Recommended PC System requirements:
- OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or later
- Processor (AMD): AMD FX 8350 Wraith
- Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 6700 or equivalent
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Graphics card (AMD): AMD Radeon™ RX 480 4GB
- Graphics card (NVIDIA): NVIDIA GeForce® GTX 1060 3GB
- DirectX: 11.1 Compatible video card or equivalent
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection
- Hard-drive space: 15GB
Die offene Beta startet am 06. Oktober 2017 und endet am 09. Oktober. Wenn ihr das Spiel vorbestellt habt, dürft ihr zwei Tage früher loslegen.