Square Enix hat am Wochenende das Lineup für die Tokyo Game Show 2017 in Chiba verkündet. Mit dabei ist natürlich ganz viel Final Fantasy!
Square Enix – Das Lineup im Überblick
- Dia Horizon (iOS, Android) – Studio
- Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia (iOS, Android) – Studio
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (PS4) – Playable, Theater, Stage
- Dragon Quest X: 5,000 Year Journey to a Faraway Hometown Online (PS4, Switch, Wii U, PC) – Theater, Stage
- The Evil Within 2 (PS4) – Playable (Partner Title)
- Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius (iOS, Android) – Studio
- Final Fantasy Explorers Force (iOS, Android) – Theater, Stage
- Final Fantasy: Record Keeper (iOS, Android) – Studio
- Final Fantasy XIV Online (PS4, PC, Mac) – Playable, Theater
- Final Fantasy XV (PS4, XBO) – Playable, Theater, Stage
- Grimms Notes (iOS, Android) – Studio
- Hanjuku Eiyuu: Aa, Sekai yo Hanjuku Nare…!! (iOS, Android) – Theater, Studio
- Imperial Saga (PC Browser) – Studio
- Itadaki Street Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (PS4, PS Vita) – Playable, Theater, Stage
- Lost Sphear (PS4, Switch) – Theater, Studio
- Mashiro Witch (iOS, Android) – Theater
- Mobius Final Fantasy (iOS, Android, PC) – Studio
- Project Octopath Traveler (Switch) – Theater, Studio
- Secret of Mana (PS4, PS Vita, PC) – Theater, Stage
- School Girl Strikers: Twinkle Melodies (iOS, Android) – Theater, Stage
- Toji no Miko: Kizamishi Issen no Tomoshibi (iOS, Android) – Theater, Studio
Und hier ist der Stage-Plan:
September 21
- Stage (YouTube, Niconico)
- 12:00 to 12:40 – Final Fantasy Explorers Force TGS 2017 Special Stage – The first gameplay of Final Fantasy Explorers Force, the latest Final Fantasy “multiplayer action RPG.” There will be new information as well. Featuring Katsuyuki Konishi (voice actor), Takahiro Abe (director), and others..
- 12:45 to 1:15 – Square Enix TGS 2017 Mega Theater Trailer Lineup
September 23
- Stage (YouTube, Niconico)
- 10:55 to 11:25 – Square Enix TGS 2017 Mega Theater Trailer Lineup
- 11:35 to 12:20 – Final Fantasy XV Active Time Report at TGS 2017 – The latest Final Fantasy XV Active Time Report, where users hear directly from the creators. Various information will be shared at this year’s Tokyo Game Show. Featuring Hajime Tabata (director), Akio Oofuji (marketing manager), developers, and MC Nako Sekimoto.
- 12:40 to 13:25 – Itadaki Street Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Dice On! Stage #1 – New character reveal(s), live gameplay, and the latest information for Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary, which will launch on October 19 in Japan. Featuring Takuma Shiraishi (Dice On Master and producer), a special guest (voice actor), Yosuke Saito (Itadaki Street lover), and MC Ranze Fukushima.
- 13:45 to 14:30 – Dragon Quest X TV at TGS 2017 Special #1 – The monthly Dragon Quest X TV Niconico broadcast appears at Square Enix’s Tokyo Game Show booth for a special stage. The stage event will be packed with the latest information on the add-on package, a battle challenge corner, and more. Featuring Yosuke Saito (producer), Chikara Saito (director), Anzai Takashi (director), Riyuki Uehara (Dragon Quest X 5th Term Novice Ambassador), and MC Ayana Tsubaki (model).
- 14:50 to 15:35 – Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Special Stage – The latest information and live gameplay of Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, which is due out on January 11 in Japan, with the producer, director, and special guests. Featuring Ichiro Hazama (producer), Takeo Kujiraoka (director), Hideo Ishikawa (voice actor), Takahiro Sakurai (voice actor), Masakazu Morita (voice actor), Kasumi Ashizawa (voice actress), and MC Bunbun Maru.
- Studio (YouTube, Niconico)
- 9:55 to 10:40 – Project Octopath Traveler First Impression – After more than half a year of silence, an introduction to the appeal of Project Octopath Traveler, a completely new RPG planned for release on Switch. Featuring Tomoya Asano (producer), Masashi Takahashi (producer), MC Hiroki Yasumoto, and others.
- 11:00 to 11:40 – Toji no Miko: Kizamishi Issen no Tomoshibi TGS 2017 Special – The January 2018-due anime Toji no Miko is becoming a smartphone game. An introduction to the appeal of the game and latest information with the supervisor of the anime, voice cast, and game producer. Featuring Kaede Hondo (Kanami Etou voice actress), Himika Akaneya (Mihono Sakura voice actress), Koudai Kakimoto (Toji no Miko anime supervisor), and Takanori Shiina (producer).
- 12:00 to 12:40 – Final Fantasy: Record Keeper Official Broadcast at TGS 2017 – A Final Fantasy: Record Keeper third year special broadcast full of three-year anniversary commemoration presents, information on a new mode, and more. Viewer-only presents are also being planned. Featuring Ichiro Hazama (producer), Chikashi Ishida (DeNA development producer), Ai Takahashi (actress), and MC Hiroki Yasumoto (voice actor).
- 13:00 to 13:40 – Imperial SaGa TGS 2017 Special Broadcast - It has been two years since service began for Imperial SaGa. This stage will feature all sorts of news, including the latest information on the game, and information on future updates that you will only hear here. Featuring Akitoshi Kawazu (SaGa series executive producer), Kazuma Oushuu (producer), and Shingo Nakamoto (director).
- 14:00 to 14:40 – Meet the Lost Sphear – Just ahead of its October 12 launch in Japan, the Tokyo RPG Factory developers introduce you to the various features of Lost Sphear, including its ATB 2.0 battle system, mech battles, and unique systems that use the “power of Memories.” Featuring Atsushi Hashimoto (Tokyo RPG Factory director), Jun Suzuki (Tokyo RPG Factory art director), Akio Oofuji (marketing manager), and MC Hiroki Yasumoto (voice actor).
September 24
- Stage (YouTube, Niconico)
- 9:50 to 10:20 – Square Enix TGS 2017 Mega Theater Trailer Lineup
- 10:30 to 11:15 – Secret of Mana TGS 2017 Special Stage – On February 15, Square Enix will release Secret of Mana. This stage is a full introduction to the appeal of the game with special guests, from a review of the original version to the latest information on this remake. Featuring Masaru Oyamada (producer), Emiri Kato (voice actress), Nozomi Yamamoto (voice actress), and MC Susumu Imadachi.
- 11:35 to 12:20 – Dragon Quest X TV at TGS 2017 Special #2 – The monthly Dragon Quest X TV Niconico broadcast appears at Square Enix’s Tokyo Game Show booth for a special stage. The stage event will be packed with the latest information on the add-on package, a battle challenge corner, and more. Featuring Yosuke Saito (producer), Yuji Horii (game designer), Chikara Saito (director), Anzai Takashi (director), Yuuko Hori (Dragon Quest X 2nd Term Novice Ambassador), and MC Ayana Tsubaki (model).
- 12:40 to 13:25 – Itadaki Street Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Dice On! Stage #2 – An introduction to the appeal of Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary featuring series creator Yuji Horii. Perhaps we’ll hear development stories about the early days of Itadaki Street? Featuring Takuma Shiraishi (Dice On Master and producer), Yuji Horii (game designer), and MC Ranze Fukushima.
- 13:45 to 14:30 – Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Competition Stage – An introduction to the appeal of Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, which is due out on January 11 in Japan, with the producer, director, and special guests in competitive gameplay. Featuring Ichiro Hazama (producer), Takeo Kujiraoka (director), Shinnosuke Tachibana (voice actor), Shunsuke Takeuchi (voice actor), Arthur Lounsbery (voice actor), Kasumi Ashizawa (voice actress), and MC Bunbun Maru.
- 15:10 to 16:00 – School Girl Strikers: Twinkle Melodies Special Concert – A special concert featuring the girls of the idol unit “Apricot Regulus” from the iOS and Android game School Girl Strikers: Twinkle Melodies. Plus the latest information on the game. Featuring Mimori Tominaga (Akari Shinomiya voice actress), Minatsu Baba (Kaoru Mizusawa voice actress), Chisato Akita (Nagisa Fujishiro voice actress), Tomomijena Sumi (Mao Kamitsuki voice actress), Tamako Miyazaki (Kasumi Kirihara voice actress), and MC Susumu Imadachi.
- Studio (YouTube, Niconico)
- 10:00 to 10:40 – Dissidia Final Fantasy: Opera Omnia Live at TGS 2017 – Information on new character(s) and updates for the now available iOS and Android game. Presents are being planned for social media users. Featuring Masashi Fujiwara (producer), Daisuke Inoue (director), Arthur Lounsbery (voice actor), and MC Yuuki Mizuno (administrative staff).
- 11:00 to 11:40 – Hanjuku Eiyuu: Aa, Sekai yo Hanjuku Nare…!! Official Broadcast – The latest information on the Hanjuku Eiyuu: Aa, Sekai yo Hanjuku Nare…!! smartphone game due out this fall in Japan. Featuring Takashi Tokita (producer), MC Kazami Dogma, and others.
- 12:00 to 12:40 – Grimms Notes and Dia Horizon TGS 2017 Official Broadcast – An introduction to the now available smartphone game Grimms Notes and the upcoming Dia Horizon. A mix of the latest information and ftuure developments. Square Enix will also look out for questions in the comments. Featuring Ryoutarou Ishii (producer), Yurika Endo (voice actress), Junji Majima (voice actor), and Seiichiro Yamashita (voice actor).
- 13:00 to 13:40 – Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius Official Broadcast at TGS 2017 – The latest information on Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius from the Tokyo Game Show. BIg news about the two year anniversary event, too!? Featuring Kay Hirono (producer), Yutaka Utsugi (administative director), MC Chuunii (Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius channel)m and Misoshiru (Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius channel).
- 14:00 to 14:40 – Mobius Final Fantasy TGS 2017 Special – The 30th official broadcast of Mobius Final Fantasy, which is now available for iOS, Android, and PC. The latest report with special guests live from the Tokyo Game Show. Featuring Yoshinori Kitase (producer), Naoki Hamaguchi (project leader), MC Sanshi, Sakura Tange (Echo voice actress), and Yumi Hara (Sarah voice actress).
- 15:00 to 15:40 – Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary Broadccast at TGS 2017 – On December 18, it will have been 30 years since the release of the first title in the Final Fantasy series. An introduction to the projects planned for the 30 year milestone. Featuring Shinji Hashimoto (Final Fantasy 30th anniversary general producer), Mariko (Final Fantasy Portal app), and Kashio (Final Fantasy Portal app).