Die Skyrim Special Edition bekommt im Laufe der Woche ein frisches Update spendiert. Und wir haben die Patchnotes für euch parat!

Skyrim Special Edition – Mods im Fokus

Das ist neu:

New Features

  • Added Featured category for mods
  • Added ability to sort Highest Rated and Most Favorited filters by today, week, month and all time
  • Added number of ratings count to Mods Browsing Menu
  • Added number of favorites count to Mod Details page
  • Added required dependencies to Mod Details page

Fixes

  • General performance and stability improvements
  • Improvements to Reporting mods categories
  • Fixed occasional crashes while scrolling through Load Order menu
  • Improved Bethesda.net error messaging

Auf dem PC ist das Update bereits verfügbar.

