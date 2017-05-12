Heute hat der Entwickler WayForward angekündigt, dass Shantae: Half Genie Hero für die Nintendo Switch erscheint.

Shantae: Half-Genie Hero is coming to Nintendo Switch this summer! Feel the beat with all new HD Rumble! Full details coming soon!! pic.twitter.com/WNTSGxYiSg

