Heute hat der Entwickler WayForward angekündigt, dass Shantae: Half Genie Hero für die Nintendo Switch erscheint.
Shantae: Half Genie Hero – Bald auch unterwegs
Shantae: Half-Genie Hero is coming to Nintendo Switch this summer! Feel the beat with all new HD Rumble! Full details coming soon!! pic.twitter.com/WNTSGxYiSg
— WayForward (@WayForward) 11. Mai 2017
Das Spiel ist der vierte Teil der Serie. Dieser ist bereits letztes Jahr für Wii U, PlayStation Vita, PS4, PC und Xbox One erschienen.
Hier sind einige Key Features des Spiels:
- Shantae’s trademark moves return! Dance to transform into all-new and classic creatures, or summon magical attacks! Over a dozen dances to discover in all!
- New Relic System allows players to unlock new powers and customize moves for Shantae and her many forms!
- Conquer arcade-style action stages that unfold into a full world to explore. Fast action and quest-style exploration rolled into one!
- When Shantae’s story ends, you’re just getting started! DLC Modes introduce new characters, levels, and bosses!
- Huge Bosses, humorous dialogue, and the wonderfully weird Shantae cast return, now in fully animated HD!
Das Spiel wird in HD diesen Sommer erscheinen, wie es aktuell scheint. Zusätzlich soll es eine physikalische Version von XSEED Games geben. Mehr Details gibt es leider noch nicht.