Heute haben Entwickler Arkane Studios und Publisher Bethesda ein neues Update für Prey veröffentlicht.

Prey – Konsolenspieler müssen warten

Das wichtigste am Update ist, dass am PC der Speicherstand nicht mehr beschädigt wird. Bei den anderen fixes müssen Konsolenspieler noch bis nächste Woche warten.

Patch Notes:

  • Fix to prevent Save games from becoming corrupted. Fix also returns corrupted Save games to uncorrupted state.
    • Also addresses some additional crashes on map loads.
  • Hacking during the Power Plant reboot no longer causes the reboot to fail to complete.
  • Fix to prevent the Player from becoming stuck in certain circumstances.
  • Nightmares will now always search for the player once spawned.
  • Saving and Loading PC settings will now save correctly for users with special characters in their Windows usernames.
  • Numerous fixes to GLOO to prevent breaking and bypassing collision, prevent corpses from passing through walls and floors.
  • Updated Recycling to prevent infinite material creation.
  •  Fix for occasional combat freeze when attacking Phantoms
  • Kaspar’s objective indicator should no longer disappear.
  • Updates to audio mix to adjust volume of music, audio logs, cutscenes.

Frey ist verfügbar für PC, Xbox One und PS4.

