Heute haben Entwickler Arkane Studios und Publisher Bethesda ein neues Update für Prey veröffentlicht.
Prey – Konsolenspieler müssen warten
Das wichtigste am Update ist, dass am PC der Speicherstand nicht mehr beschädigt wird. Bei den anderen fixes müssen Konsolenspieler noch bis nächste Woche warten.
Patch Notes:
- Fix to prevent Save games from becoming corrupted. Fix also returns corrupted Save games to uncorrupted state.
- Also addresses some additional crashes on map loads.
- Hacking during the Power Plant reboot no longer causes the reboot to fail to complete.
- Fix to prevent the Player from becoming stuck in certain circumstances.
- Nightmares will now always search for the player once spawned.
- Saving and Loading PC settings will now save correctly for users with special characters in their Windows usernames.
- Numerous fixes to GLOO to prevent breaking and bypassing collision, prevent corpses from passing through walls and floors.
- Updated Recycling to prevent infinite material creation.
- Fix for occasional combat freeze when attacking Phantoms
- Kaspar’s objective indicator should no longer disappear.
- Updates to audio mix to adjust volume of music, audio logs, cutscenes.