Für den inzwischen erhöhten Preis von 10 Euro bekommen Besitzer eines PS Plus Abos in den vergangenen Monaten ein stärkeres Lineup an Spielen. Und der Oktober steht dem in Nichts nach. Was erwartet Abonnenten von PlayStation Plus im Oktober 2017?

PlayStation Plus – Im Oktober mit Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Amnesia Collection und mehr!

Der Oktober wird richtig heiß! Sony liefert euch nämlich mehrere herausragende Spiele. PS4-Gamer kommen in den Genuss von Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Amnesia Collection, RIGS und That’s You. Auf PS3 freut ihr euch über Monster Jam Battlegrounds sowie Hustle Kings. Vita-Spieler erhalten Hue und Sky Force Anniversary.

