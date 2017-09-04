Sony Interactive Entertainment hat gleich 13 neue Spiele für PlayStation Now hinzugefügt. Mit dabei sind unter anderem Fallout 3 und Fallout: New Vegas. Doch auch einige PS4-Spiele befinden sich in der Liste.

PlayStation Now – Die Liste aller 13 neuen Spiele

Und hier ist auch schon sogleich die Liste:

PS3 games:

  • Fallout 3
  • Fallout: New Vegas
  • Rage
  • Hunted: The Demon’s Forge

PS4 games:

  • Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
  • Blue Estate
  • Grand Ages: Medieval
  • Pure Pool
  • Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
  • Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
  • Air Conflict: Pacific Carriers
  • Titan Attacks!
  • Tour De France 2016

Zudem hat PlayStation verkündet, welche Spiele im vergangenen Monat August populär waren:

  • Red Dead Redemption
  • WWE 2K16
  • Mortal Kombat
  • Mafia II
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us
  • LEGO Batman 3 Beyond Gotham
  • The Last of Us
  • Payday 2
  • NBA 2K14
  • God of War 3 Remastered

Mit PS Now haben Spieler die Möglichkeit, Hunderte PS3- und PS4-Titel zu streamen, ohne die Spiele herunterladen zu müssen. Außerdem können Gamer Trophäen für PS3 und PS4freischalten, im Online-Multiplayer spielen und Status-Updates zu ihrem Gameplay mit ihrer Freundeliste teilen.

Inzwischen ist PlayStation Now auch in Deutschland verfügbar.

