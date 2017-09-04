Sony Interactive Entertainment hat gleich 13 neue Spiele für PlayStation Now hinzugefügt. Mit dabei sind unter anderem Fallout 3 und Fallout: New Vegas. Doch auch einige PS4-Spiele befinden sich in der Liste.
PlayStation Now – Die Liste aller 13 neuen Spiele
Und hier ist auch schon sogleich die Liste:
PS3 games:
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Rage
- Hunted: The Demon’s Forge
PS4 games:
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
- Blue Estate
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Pure Pool
- Pure Hold’em World Poker Championship
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Air Conflict: Pacific Carriers
- Titan Attacks!
- Tour De France 2016
Zudem hat PlayStation verkündet, welche Spiele im vergangenen Monat August populär waren:
- Red Dead Redemption
- WWE 2K16
- Mortal Kombat
- Mafia II
- Injustice: Gods Among Us
- LEGO Batman 3 Beyond Gotham
- The Last of Us
- Payday 2
- NBA 2K14
- God of War 3 Remastered
Mit PS Now haben Spieler die Möglichkeit, Hunderte PS3- und PS4-Titel zu streamen, ohne die Spiele herunterladen zu müssen. Außerdem können Gamer Trophäen für PS3 und PS4freischalten, im Online-Multiplayer spielen und Status-Updates zu ihrem Gameplay mit ihrer Freundeliste teilen.
Inzwischen ist PlayStation Now auch in Deutschland verfügbar.