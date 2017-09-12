Der große PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds September Patch ist endlich auf den PTR gekommen. Und das Change Log ist riesig!
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – Neue Waffen, Nebel und mehr
Das ist der erste Patch für PUBG seit einer Weile, schließlich haben die Entwickler die Planung für Updates geändert. Der neueste Patch sollte in der Regel bis Ende der Woche auf dem Testserver bleiben. Wenn alles glatt läuft, sollte das Ding bereits am Wochenende live gehen.
Zu den Highlights des Patches gehören das neblige Wetter, die 5.56mm Mini-14 Waffe und eine neue Stadt namens East of Stalber. Die Tommy Gun ist endlich aus den Ladungen raus und kann regulär in der Welt erscheinen. Auch beim UI gibt es einige Änderungen. So könnt ihr fortan den Stand (gebückt, kriechend, stehend) eurer Teamkameraden neben ihren Namen sehen. Zudem könnt ihr die Farbe eures Fadenkreuzes ändern.
Hier ist das umfangreiche Patchlog:
Client optimisation
- Optimised shadows
- Improved performance on low-end PCs by optimizing buildings
- Optimised client and server performance when there are multiple vehicles in a close vicinity
- Optimised UI
World
- Added Foggy weather
- o The foggy weather effect will hinder player sight on the map. This weather effect has a low probability to occur
- o In order to test the weather effect, the foggy weather will have a higher chance to occur during test server gameplay, but will be reduced for Live servers
- Enhanced graphics of the sky in pre-existing weather effects
- Added a new town, East of Stalber
UI/UX
- Added new Option to change Cross-hair color
- Added new Double Tap feature in control options for leaning (Default keys set to Q and E)
- Added new option to improve the visual effect of going from free look back to character’s line of sight
- Added new key binds when using Consumables
- Teammates’ names are now representative of their current postures (IE Standing, Crouching, Prone, etc)
- Added new key bind to mark your current position on the map (Default key set to Insert)
- Added a new key bind to center the map around the character’s current position (Default key set to Space)
- Added a new key bind to use the Consumables in the order of Med Kit, First Aid Kit, and Bandage (Default key set to “-“)
- Added a new feature to reset the zeroing distance using Mouse wheel click
- Adjusted the position of the Report window
New item
- Added a new weapon, the Mini-14. The Mini-14 is a lightweight and compact 5.56 semi-automatic marksman rifle
- The weapon uses sniper rifle attachments for both the muzzle and magazine slots, and can take any type of optic sight
- This weapon has lower damage stats than other DMR’s, which is compensated by very high muzzle velocity and low bullet drop
Gameplay
- Distance at which shadows are rendered are now synchronized across all graphics settings to ensure fair play
- Characters who are knocked out while underwater will now have a breath gauge as well as take additional damage over time
- Adjusted the balance of several weapons:
- Increased the Crossbow reload speed by 35%
- Tommy gun has been removed from Care Packages and become a world spawn. It now supports attachments such as the Silencer, Vertical Foregrip, and Magazines
- Horizontal recoil scale has been clamped for greater consistency for weapons with high horizontal recoils
- You may now holster grenades by switching to another weapon or unarmed state unless the grenades have already been cooked
- The firing mode of weapons will now remain consistent with the firing mode that was selected, after dropping a weapon and picking it back up again
- Adjusted the collision damage of Motorcycles
Actions
- Recoil animations are updated for all weapons
- Adjusted animations and balance of throwables
- Decreased fuse time of the Flash Grenade to 2.5 seconds
- Increased the lethal and injury ranges of the Frag Grenade
- oImproved the animation for throwing grenades to allow for increased speeds and more accurate trajectories, but decreased visual trajectory distance of throwables
- Cooking of grenades is now manual (Default key set to R)
- You may now toggle the throwing mode between overhead and roll (Default key set to Right Mouse Click)
- The movement speed of a character affects the trajectory of throwables
- Improved leaning animation; leaning on the left side to expose less of the body
- Sprinting will no longer prevent regeneration of breath gauge and will stop leaning state automatically
- You may change your stance while reloading without cancelling the reload
Sounds
- Added new sounds when using Consumables
- Adjusted the audible ranges of reloading and window breaking
- Added a new sound for collisions between vehicles and characters
- Added new sound for the animation of removing the grenade safety pin
Bug fixes
- Characters that fall or glitch underneath the map will now be reset to the ground automatically
- Fixed a bug where FOV slider value would be improperly set inside of vehicles in FPP mode, regardless of FOV slider setting
- Fixed a bug resulting in clients freezing when changing controls in the options
- Corrected the descriptions of certain weapon attachments
- Fixed animation bugs of other characters after reconnecting to a game
- Fixed several bugs related to the Spectator mode
- Fixed a bug of the breath gauge appearing at zero at the start of the game
- Reloading will now cancel if a character loots an item with Right Click during reload
- Fixed a bug with the honking sound remaining persistent when opening the map or performing other actions while honking
- You may no longer set different features on a single key bind in the Options
- Fixed a graphic bug of the Magazine position on the weapon in the Inventory screen when switching to a different weapon
Others
- Revised the BP methodology to prevent BP farming and idle users from gaining BP
- Added FPP Leaderboard for all regions with FPP
- NVIDIA ShadowPlay Highlights now works on Window 7 and Window 8 (However, if Windows Aero is disabled it may not work)