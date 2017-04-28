Overwatch – Patch 2.11 veröffentlicht

Mit dem neuesten Update für Overwatch verbessert Blizzard das Ultimate von Genji bei hohen Latenzen und entfernt die 1% Regel vom Competitive Play.
Overwatch – Competitive Play nicht mehr frustrierend
Das Update ist inzwischen auf allen drei Plattformen live. Die wichtigste Änderung betrifft die Unentschieden im Competitive Play. Nachdem Blizzard schon vergangene Woche darüber sprach, gibt es nun auch die Umsetzung. Demnach müssen Teams nun mindestens 33 Prozent eines Ziels in Assault sowie Assault/Escort-Maps einnehmen. Zuvor gewann das Team mit der höchsten Prozentzahl – und teilweise reichte dafür auch schon 1 Prozent.
Außerdem berichteten wir euch neulich von Genjis Ultimate, das einen Swing weniger bei höheren Latenzen bekommt. Um alle Spieler gleichermaßen zocken zu lassen, schwingt der mechanische Samurai nun schneller.
Und hier sind die Patchnotes:
Competitive Play
- On Assault and Assault/Escort Maps, teams now need to capture at least 33% of the objective before the tie-breaking system is activated
General bug fixes
- Fixed a crash that could occur during the end-of-round screen
Arcade bug fixes
- Fixed a bug that prevented the payload from showing damage until after the escort phase in the Overwatch Uprising brawl
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to get under the payload using certain heroes’ movement abilities in the Overwatch Uprising brawl
- [PC] Fixed a bug that caused the payload’s health bar to interfere with the scoreboard, forcing players to hold down the spacebar to view the scoreboard in the Overwatch Uprising brawl
- Fixed a bug that caused Genji’s “You’ve rescued me again, Dr. Ziegler” voice line to play after being resurrected in the Overwatch Uprising brawl, regardless of which hero performed the resurrection
- Fixed an issue causing the chat window to block the ‘refresh’ button when the Overwatch Uprising leaderboards were open
- [PS4] The “Handle With Care” Achievement now correctly states the payload must remain above 80% health
- [PS4/XB1] The Overwatch Uprising scorecard now correctly tracks stats from Sombra’s Hack
- [PS4/XB1] The Overwatch Uprising scorecard now correctly tracks Ana’s healing stats
Custom games and game browser
- Fixed a bug that prevented the ‘Start Game Mode’ button from appearing when creating a Capture the Flag or Elimination game
Heroes
- Fixed a bug that gave Genji’s Dragonblade ability a slightly increased swing speed while at a higher latency. Dragonblade’s default swing speed has been slightly increased to compensate
- Fixed a bug that prevented Genji’s Dragonblade ability from registering hits correctly
- Fixed a bug to prevent hit effects from being inflicted on D.Va’s human form while piloting the mech
- [PS4/XB1] Fixed a bug causing D.Va’s hair to appear inflexible during her Selfie highlight intro when her Palanquin skin was equipped
- [PS4/XB1] Fixed a bug causing the ice on Pharah’s Frostbite skin to stretch when her Flair emote was activated
- [PS4/XB1] Fixed a bug causing textures to flicker during Roadhog’s Feast highlight intro
- [PS4/XB1] Fixed a bug causing Soldier: 76’s cape to clip during the Push-Ups emote when his Strike Commander Morrison, Daredevil: 76, or Stunt Rider: 76 skin was equipped
Maps
- Fixed a bug causing glass that has been shattered by an explosion to be colored black
