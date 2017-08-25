Wenn auch ihr es satt seid, dass ihr in Overwatch ohne Mercy nicht mehr gewinnt – Blizzard hat massive Änderungen an der Wasserstoffblondine in Petto. Und auch D.Va kriegt einige Neuheiten.

Overwatch – Kein 5er Rezz mehr für Mercy

Der neueste PTR Patch für Overwatch verwandelt Mercy in einen aktiven Helden, der sich nicht mehr hinter der Mauer versteckt, um irgendwann mal die gefallenen Kameraden wiederzubeleben. Bevor ich aber auf Mercy zu sprechen komme, lasse ich die Entwickler über D.Va sprechen:

„D.Va’s Defense Matrix uptime has proven to be too strong, but simply reducing it without making other changes would make her too weak (and far less interesting to play). Instead, we’re adding a new ability, and giving her the ability to fire while flying. These changes give D.Va a lot of new options while maintaining Defense Matrix’s ability to shut down big enemy attacks.“

Kurzum: D.Va kann nun Raketen verschießen mit einem Cooldown von 8 Sekunden. Zudem darf sie beim Fliegen sowohl ihre Raketen abfeuern als auch ihre normale Gun benutzen. Dafür aber halbiert sich die Dauer ihrer Defense Matrix.

Eine kleine Änderung gibt es auch für Reinhardt. Spieler des deutschen Mannes dürfen nun die Kamera frei bewegen, wenn der Schild oben ist.

Doch kommen wir zu Mercy. Ihr bisheriges Ultimate ist nun eine aktivierbare Fähigkeit. Damit kann sie einen einzelnen Spieler alle 30 Sekunden wiederbeleben. Der Radius beträgt 5 Meter und sie ist währenddessen nicht mehr unsterblich. Als neues Ultimate bekommt sie die Form einer Valküre. Für 20 Sekunden betrifft ihre Heilung des Stabes alle Spieler. Dasselbe gilt für die Schadens-Modifikation ihres Stabes. Ihr Blaster hat unendlich Munition, mehr Schadenspotenzial und eine merklich höhere Feuerrate. Und weil das nicht reicht, resettet sich ihre Wiederbelebung bei Aktivierung und der Cooldown ihrer Wiederbelebung reduziert sich auf 10 Sekunden. Reicht nicht? Okay: Sie kann auch völlig frei in der Luft fliegen. Zudem unterbricht ihre passive Regeneration nicht mehr, wenn sie Schaden nimmt.

Overwatch – Die Patchnotes im Überblick

Overwatch PTR patch notes, August 24

Arcade and Custom Games

Players will no longer see the Assemble Your Team screen at the beginning of a game when Respawn as a Random Hero is enabled.

Players who purposefully kill themselves in a game where Respawn as a Random Hero is enabled, will no longer respawn as a new hero. However, their Ultimate ability will reset and any equipment that’s been placed (i.e. Torbjörn’s turret) will despawn.

In games where Respawn as a Random Hero is enabled, players will no longer receive the same hero two consecutive times, unless Custom Game settings have restricted the hero pool to a single hero

User Interface Updates

The skull icons that indicate where teammates were killed throughout the map have been replaced with Hero Portrait icons

Third person camera view will now frame the action automatically when spectating or waiting to respawn

Hero Updates – D.Va

Micro Missiles (New Ability)

D.Va fires a barrage of small rockets that detonate on impact, dealing damage in a limited radius around each explosion. These can be fired while D.Va is using any other ability or firing her Fusion Cannons

D.Va fires a barrage of small rockets that detonate on impact, dealing damage in a limited radius around each explosion. These can be fired while D.Va is using any other ability or firing her Fusion Cannons Defense Matrix

Defense Matrix’s resource meter will now deplete twice as quickly

Defense Matrix’s resource meter will now deplete twice as quickly Boosters

Fusion Cannons can now be fired while flying

Hero Updates – Mercy

Resurrect (formerly Mercy’s Ultimate ability) Ability now targets a single player, instead of every player within a radius Radius reduced to 5 meters Ability cooldown is 30 seconds Mercy is no longer granted invulnerability while Resurrect is active

Valkyrie (New Ultimate Ability)

Valkyrie unleashes the full power of Mercy’s Valkyrie Suit, enhancing her weapons and abilities for 20 seconds: Caduceus Staff: Mercy’s healing and damage boost beams now affect all allies near the targeted teammate, and the staff’s effective range has been extended Caduceus Blaster: Granted infinite ammo, while simultaneously increasing damage and fire rate Guardian Angel: Increased range and movement speed Resurrect: Cooldown is instantly reset when Valkyrie is activated and reduced to 10s after the initial cast Hover: Mercy gains the ability to fly freely, at increased movement speed Regeneration (Passive): No longer interrupted when Mercy takes damage

Valkyrie unleashes the full power of Mercy’s Valkyrie Suit, enhancing her weapons and abilities for 20 seconds:

Hero Updates – Reinhardt

Barrier Field

Holding primary fire while your shield is active now allows you to rotate the camera

User Interface

Added an “Outline Opacity” option under the custom reticle settings (found under Controls > Options > Advanced), which allows players to control the opacity of the black outline surrounding the reticule

Bug Fixes – General

Fixed an issue that prevented players from automatically joining Match Chat, even when the option was enabled

Fixed a bug that prevented players from receiving the Perfect Round indicator after an Elimination game if they received a temporary health boost from an ability (e.g. Lúcio’s Sound Barrier)

Bug Fixes – Heroes

Fixed a bug that occasionally caused the heroes’ “sigh” voice line to play when respawning

Fixed a bug that interrupted the animation on Ana’s eye during the Beach Ball emote with her Captain Amari skin equipped

Fixed a bug that prevented Doomfist from being knocked back when his Rocket Punch ability was being used

Fixed a bug that allowed Doomfist’s Rocket Punch to hit players through the taxi on King’s Row

Fixed a bug that caused a pair of pink fuzzy dice to mysteriously float onto the screen when viewing D.Va’s weapon in the Hero Gallery if her Cruiser skin was equipped

Fixed an issue that caused the golden tint of Junkrat’s weapon to appear dull when his Firework skin was equipped

Fixed a bug that caused Mei’s Ultimate to appear friendly (it failed to change from blue to red) after being reflected by Genji

Bug Fixes – Maps