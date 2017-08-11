Overwatch Spieler können bald durch Widowmakers Heimat rennen und über ihre Bühnenbild Entscheidungen lachen.

Overwatch – Einiges im Anmarsch

Ein großes Overwatch Update wird aktuell im PTR getestet und PC Spieler können schon mal reinschnuppern.

Wie auch im Entwicklervideo, welches ihr unten findet, bringt das Update einige Shooter Modi zurück. Dabei handelt es sich um Deathmatch und Team Deathmatch.

Deathmatch ist ein Modus, wo acht Spieler gegeneinander spielen. Wer zuerst 20 Punkte erreicht gewinnt. Pro Kill erhaltet ihr einen Punkt und pro Death, ohne Spielereinfluss (Fall in den Tod) gibt es einen Punkt abgezogen.

Das Team-Deathmatch dagegen endet bei 30 Punkten. Hier gelten sonst die gleichen Regeln, bis auf ein wichtiger Aspekt. Falls ein Spieler vor dem Respawn wiederbelebt wird, gibt es die Punkte nicht.

Hoffentlich bedeutet dieses Feature, dass mehr Spieler Mercy üben. Ihr habt bestimmt keine Lust mehr auf drei Genjis, die euch anbrüllen einen Healer zu spielen. Vielleicht verschwinden durch diese Modi ja einige der Spieler, die keine Objectives betrachten, sondern nur Kills wollen.

Ihr könnt beide Deathmatch-Modi auf Hanamura, Horizon Lunar Colony, Temple of Anubis, Volskaya Industries, Dorado, Eichenwalde, Hollywood und King’s Row spielen. Black Forest, Castillo, Ecopoint: Antarctica und Necropolis bleiben nur dem Team-Deathmatch vorbehalten. Diese Karten wurden auch für die Gamemodi etwas angepasst. Zu guter Letzt gibt es noch die neue Karte für Deathmatch namens Château Guillard.

Overwatch – Neue Inhalte

“Château Guillard is located near Annecy in southeastern France. For hundreds of years, it was the estate of the influential Guillard family, until it gradually fell into disrepair after the family’s power waned in the decades after the Revolution. Recently, the château has found a new owner: the Talon agent Widowmaker, who has returned to her family’s ancestral home.”

Bis auf die neuen Inhalte gibt es aber auch Bugfixes und mehr Balancing. Natürlich gibt’s auch den versprochenen Junkrat Buff, Änderungen an Roadhog sowie Widowmaker und Orisa.

Das Update beinhaltet zudem wie Overwatch mit Patches verläuft. Das bedeutet, dass das Update größer ist als sonst. Dafür sollten zukünftige Implementierungen schneller gehen. Hier seht ihr die kompletten Patchnotes:

Overwatch hero updates

Junkrat

Concussion Mine Junkrat can now hold two mines

RIP-Tire ‘Tire’s movement speed has been increased by 30% There is no longer a time limit when wall climbing



Developer Comments: Giving the Junkrat the ability to store two concussion mines adds some much-needed flexibility and versatility to his kit, particularly when using the mines for mobility. RIP-Tire’s damage has always been very good, but it was often difficult to steer the tire into position before it was destroyed. Increasing its speed will allow players to effectively detonate the tire more often and decrease the amount of time that Junkrat is vulnerable while controlling it.



Orisa

Fusion Driver Projectile speed increased by 20%

Protective Barrier Barrier size increase by 20% Barrier shape has been changed to allow for more coverage from enemies that are below the barrier



Developer Comments: The projectile speed increase helps Orisa’s consistency, especially at medium ranges (or further). Her barrier size has been increased to better protect her team, and the new shape makes the shield more effective when it’s used on slopes or on top of objects (such as a payload).

Roadhog

Take a Breather Can now be used while moving Damage taken while healing has been reduced by 50%



Developer Comments: These changes help Roadhog be much more aggressive when looking for hook targets or blocking for his team. The combination of these effects significantly increases Roadhog’s sustainability and survivability.



Widowmaker

Grappling Hook Cooldown has been reduced from 12 seconds to 8

Venom Mine Affected targets are now visible through walls (to you as Widowmaker only)



Developer Comments: Widowmaker is extremely powerful in the right hands, but her abilities often felt a little weak. The Grappling Hook cooldown reduction means she is more likely to have it available when she needs to escape. Venom Mine is intended to be an early warning system, uncovering enemies that are attempting to flank her or her team. With this change, she can see enemies when they trigger the mine, even if they’re on the other side of a wall.

Overwatch PTR update, August 10 – full patch notes

New game modes: deathmatch and team deathmatch

Two new game modes have been added to the Arcade: Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch.

Both modes will be available for play in Custom Games.

New map

Château Guillard

General

A number of data format changes have been implemented

User Interface

Added an “Outline Opacity” option under the custom reticle settings (found under Controls > Options > Advanced), which allows players to control the opacity of the black outline surrounding the reticule

Bug fixes