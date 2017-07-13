Blizzard hat ein neues Balance-Update auf den Overwatch PTR geschifft. Damit buffen die Entwickler Zarya und McCree. Doch auch Reinhardt kann sich über Verbesserungen freuen.

Overwatch – Zarya pinnt euch demnächst auf eine Stelle

Neben den Buffs für die besagten Helden, muss Doomfist bereits einen ersten Nerf kassieren. Im Gegenzu finden sich bereits diverse Skins in der Heldengalerie. Rocket Punch von Doomfist ist nicht mehr ganz so krass wie in der vorherigen Balance-Iteration. Dagegen freut sich McCree auf einen starken Buff seiner Flashbang und Zarya über eine Verbesserung ihrer Graviton Surge.

Flashbang verlangsamt nämlich die Gegner „signifikant“. Damit soll es einfacher sein, flinke Helden wie Genji, Tracer oder Sombra nach einem erfolgreichen Bang zu erledigen. Graviton Surge hingegen verhindert sämtliche Bewegungsmöglichkeiten. Damit entspricht ihr Ultimate demnächst der Mechanik von Junkrats Falle.

Und hier sind die Patchnotes:

Doomfist

Rocket Punch Total distance traveled reduced by about 20% (This change has been on the PTR for a little while now)

Seismic Slam Added a new UI indicator to show how much damage it will deal, and how much it dealt. Previously this was only indicated by the default crosshair filling in, but this is only visible when using the default crosshair. The new indicator should always be visible, regardless of any crosshair changes. Also, targeting this ability while in the air is now restricted to locations lower than your current height.



McCree

Flashbang Now slows targets significantly when they are stunned. This makes them less likely to slide away around a corner or something similar once they are stunned.



Reaper

Shadow Step VO and SFX distance dramatically reduced.



Reinhardt

Hammer Swing speed increased by ~10%. On top of the swing speed increase, we’ve gone through and tweaked many timings and other things about the Hammer to make it more responsive. Overall it should feel a lot better to swing and make contact with enemies.

Charge Impacting another charging hero (Doomfist or Reinhardt) no longer deals damage to both characters, but still causes a knockdown on both.



Zarya