Nach der Veröffentlichung von Atlas Rises für No Man’s Sky sitzt Hello Games an zahlreichen Updates für das Spiel. Heute erschien ein weiterer Patch.
No Man’s Sky – Fünfter Patch seit Release der Erweiterung
Dabei handelt es sich inzwischen um den fünften Patch seit der Veröffentlichung von Atlas Rises. Dieser brachte einige wichtige Features wie die Teleport-Möglichkeit, die Chance, Terrain zu manipulieren und mehr.
Und hier sind die Änderungen in Patch 1.35:
Features and changes
- Introduced ship handling variances between types/classes. Each individual ship now has procedural handling and speed characteristics, based on their type and class
- Handling is now displayed as a value on the ship statistics screen
- It’s now possible to craft multiples of the same product at once
- Added the ability to craft more of the same product on top of an existing stack
- Improved transferring items between inventories
- Added a toggle to switch from buy to sell screen on the trading menu
- Added variance in handling between ship types
- Improved the appearance of popup menus
- Improved speed and smoothness of user interface page transitions
- Reduced the amount of resource required to repair tech in Survival mode
- Improved visuals for editing terrain
- Improved display of critical warning messages
- Added message to notify the player if they select a portal glyph they have not yet learned
- Added additional information to the quick menu when the player attempts to charge something with insufficient resources
- The quick menu will now automatically close after selecting an option
- Alien words which have been translated are now highlighted in interactions
- Improved messaging when portal glyphs are rewarded
- Improved user interface navigation using Q, E, W, S and A and D keys
- Added ability for player to enable torch while in caves
- Improved galactic map saturation, colours and effects
- Added an option in the galactic map to toggle user waypoints
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue preventing players with very long play times being able to save
- Fixed an issue where black dots would occasionally appear while looking into the sun
- Added audio when interacting with portals
- Prevented hazard effects showing while teleporting or warping
- Prevented mission log opening when you unpin recipes
- Prevented players being able to scan creatures through the terrain
- Fixed an issue causing extremely distant points of interest to show when scanning
- Removed large white marker which would occasionally show up permanently over buildings
- Fixed an issue where visited buildings would not correctly update their icon
- Fixed an issue where visiting a building would not correctly mark nearby waypoints as visited
- Fixed an issue where scanning buildings would not also scan nearby waypoints
- It’s no longer possible to lose the Atlas Path by using a black hole
- Denying the Atlas Path will no longer show you the Atlas Path
- Balanced the damage potential of the Scatter Blaster upgrade
- Players will no longer be directed to the anomaly in systems where it can’t spawn (e.g. when an Atlas Station is present)
- Prevented portals from being incorrectly left enabled at times they shouldn’t be
- Removed grass from bases created prior to the Atlas Rises update
- Completed freighter salvage missions will no longer be incorrectly re-added to the mission log
- Fixed issue where your base teleporter can be duplicated and incorrectly labelled in teleporter location lists
- Prevented incorrect distant paths being drawn in the galactic map
- Fixed an issue where galactic map paths would draw incorrectly
- Fixed an issue where players could manipulate mission boards to get multiple of the same mission type
- Fixed an issue where system race was being displayed incorrectly when talking to mission NPCs
- Fixed an issue that caused general ship handling to overly effect ship boost handling
- Spoiler warning: Fixed an issue where some players were not rewarded the Remembrance recipe at the conclusion of the story
- Fixed some rare crashes