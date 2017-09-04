Nach der Veröffentlichung von Atlas Rises für No Man’s Sky sitzt Hello Games an zahlreichen Updates für das Spiel. Heute erschien ein weiterer Patch.

No Man’s Sky – Fünfter Patch seit Release der Erweiterung

Dabei handelt es sich inzwischen um den fünften Patch seit der Veröffentlichung von Atlas Rises. Dieser brachte einige wichtige Features wie die Teleport-Möglichkeit, die Chance, Terrain zu manipulieren und mehr.

Und hier sind die Änderungen in Patch 1.35:

Features and changes

  • Introduced ship handling variances between types/classes. Each individual ship now has procedural handling and speed characteristics, based on their type and class
  • Handling is now displayed as a value on the ship statistics screen
  • It’s now possible to craft multiples of the same product at once
  • Added the ability to craft more of the same product on top of an existing stack
  • Improved transferring items between inventories
  • Added a toggle to switch from buy to sell screen on the trading menu
  • Added variance in handling between ship types
  • Improved the appearance of popup menus
  • Improved speed and smoothness of user interface page transitions
  • Reduced the amount of resource required to repair tech in Survival mode
  • Improved visuals for editing terrain
  • Improved display of critical warning messages
  • Added message to notify the player if they select a portal glyph they have not yet learned
  • Added additional information to the quick menu when the player attempts to charge something with insufficient resources
  • The quick menu will now automatically close after selecting an option
  • Alien words which have been translated are now highlighted in interactions
  • Improved messaging when portal glyphs are rewarded
  • Improved user interface navigation using Q, E, W, S and A and D keys
  • Added ability for player to enable torch while in caves
  • Improved galactic map saturation, colours and effects
  • Added an option in the galactic map to toggle user waypoints

Bug fixes

  • Fixed an issue preventing players with very long play times being able to save
  • Fixed an issue where black dots would occasionally appear while looking into the sun
  • Added audio when interacting with portals
  • Prevented hazard effects showing while teleporting or warping
  • Prevented mission log opening when you unpin recipes
  • Prevented players being able to scan creatures through the terrain
  • Fixed an issue causing extremely distant points of interest to show when scanning
  • Removed large white marker which would occasionally show up permanently over buildings
  • Fixed an issue where visited buildings would not correctly update their icon
  • Fixed an issue where visiting a building would not correctly mark nearby waypoints as visited
  • Fixed an issue where scanning buildings would not also scan nearby waypoints
  • It’s no longer possible to lose the Atlas Path by using a black hole
  • Denying the Atlas Path will no longer show you the Atlas Path
  • Balanced the damage potential of the Scatter Blaster upgrade
  • Players will no longer be directed to the anomaly in systems where it can’t spawn (e.g. when an Atlas Station is present)
  • Prevented portals from being incorrectly left enabled at times they shouldn’t be
  • Removed grass from bases created prior to the Atlas Rises update
  • Completed freighter salvage missions will no longer be incorrectly re-added to the mission log
  • Fixed issue where your base teleporter can be duplicated and incorrectly labelled in teleporter location lists
  • Prevented incorrect distant paths being drawn in the galactic map
  • Fixed an issue where galactic map paths would draw incorrectly
  • Fixed an issue where players could manipulate mission boards to get multiple of the same mission type
  • Fixed an issue where system race was being displayed incorrectly when talking to mission NPCs
  • Fixed an issue that caused general ship handling to overly effect ship boost handling
  • Spoiler warning: Fixed an issue where some players were not rewarded the Remembrance recipe at the conclusion of the story
  • Fixed some rare crashes

VERWANDTE ARTIKELMEHR VOM AUTOR

Kommentar hinterlassen

HINTERLASSEN SIE EINE ANTWORT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Spamschutz *