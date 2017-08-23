Nach der Veröffentlichung von Atlas Rises hat Hello Games gestern einen neuen Patch zu No Man’s Sky veröffentlicht. Mit dabei sind einige wichtige Bugfixes.
No Man’s Sky – 1.33 Patchnotes
Ohne große Worte zu schwingen findet ihr hier die Patchnotes.
- Fixed issue where player bases were given the name “Unknown Base” rather than a generated name
- Fixed S-class ships having incorrect pricing and numbers of slots
- Added rockets to starting ship in creative default save game
- Added new icon for solo difficulty AI ships
- Fixed Albumen Pearl plants using the wrong name on their interaction labels
- Fixed the landing marker being visible in some fighter cockpits
- Fixed texturing issue seen with some combinations of AMD GPU and drivers
- Added and improved audio at the ending of the Atlas path
- Added and improved audio for terrain editing
- Improved audio for missions
- Improvement to vehicle boost timings
- Made marker for rare graves stay up for the same time as other object markers
- Prevented trees in frozen biomes spawning close to or intersecting buildings
- Fixed issue where travelling through the centre of the galaxy could sometimes take you back to the same galaxy
- Fixed issue where mission waypoints on the galactic map would not be for your current mission
- Improved UI error messages relating to missions on the galactic map
- Improved ship speed output on ship HUD
- Increased guidance for finding Convergence Cubes as part of the scientist mission
- Prevented some tutorials (for example for life support) from being shown in your log
- Prevented Artemis being visible in the holohub after they should have left
- Protected against some cases where missions can send you to depot which has already been destroyed
- Improved binocular scanning for background objects
- Prevented binocular scanning flicking between multiple objects
- Added ability to scan all building types and fixed their displayed names
- Added ability to scan ships
- Fixed text truncation on binocular HUD
- Added the option to display temperatures in Celcius, Fahrenheit or Kelvin regardless of locale
- Fixed display of longer planet names on the discovery page UI
- Added ability to cancel in progress missions
- Added faction icons on the galactic map
- Improved ship handling when booster upgrades are installed
- Fixed mission notifications showing an incorrect icon for Electron Vapour
- Fixed an issue where portals you’ve returned through could not be updated to a different address
- Improved visuals around icons for different inventories
- Added joypad and keyboard controls for switching between inventories
- Fixed galactic map showing joypad prompts for changing filters when playing on mouse and keyboard
- Fixed issue where players could lose the teleport destination they needed to complete the Mind Arc mission
- Fixed players getting stuck in an interaction with the armourer if they hadn’t yet built a terminal
- Fix for visual artifacts from transparent objects showing through the warp effect
- Reduced cases where terrain editing changes are lost when reloading a save
- Reduced difficulty of the final armourer mission
- Improved low flight mode handling
- Fixed crash in string translation when loading certain saves
- Added missing scan event icon to the Antimatter tutorial
- Fixed terrain editor being built with full charge
- Fixed occasional hang in displaying some multi-byte characters
- Improved saving and loading of terrain edits
- Fixed issue where upgrading from a previous save would cause player bases to be floating or underground
- Fixed very occasional crash in rendering
- Fixed occasional crash relating to destructible objects
- Prevented the interaction camera occasionally triggering at inappropriate times
- Fixed the Farmer displaying the wrong text for their final mission
- Prevented pinned missions occasionally being deselected on warp
- Fixed issue where players could become stuck in the final atlas station
- Improved automatically selecting missions from NPCs in your base when they begin
- Improved pricing of base building parts in normal mode