Nach der Veröffentlichung von Atlas Rises hat Hello Games gestern einen neuen Patch zu No Man’s Sky veröffentlicht. Mit dabei sind einige wichtige Bugfixes.

No Man’s Sky – 1.33 Patchnotes

Ohne große Worte zu schwingen findet ihr hier die Patchnotes.

 

  • Fixed issue where player bases were given the name “Unknown Base” rather than a generated name
  • Fixed S-class ships having incorrect pricing and numbers of slots
  • Added rockets to starting ship in creative default save game
  • Added new icon for solo difficulty AI ships
  • Fixed Albumen Pearl plants using the wrong name on their interaction labels
  • Fixed the landing marker being visible in some fighter cockpits
  • Fixed texturing issue seen with some combinations of AMD GPU and drivers
  • Added and improved audio at the ending of the Atlas path
  • Added and improved audio for terrain editing
  • Improved audio for missions
  • Improvement to vehicle boost timings
  • Made marker for rare graves stay up for the same time as other object markers
  • Prevented trees in frozen biomes spawning close to or intersecting buildings
  • Fixed issue where travelling through the centre of the galaxy could sometimes take you back to the same galaxy
  • Fixed issue where mission waypoints on the galactic map would not be for your current mission
  • Improved UI error messages relating to missions on the galactic map
  • Improved ship speed output on ship HUD
  • Increased guidance for finding Convergence Cubes as part of the scientist mission
  • Prevented some tutorials (for example for life support) from being shown in your log
  • Prevented Artemis being visible in the holohub after they should have left
  • Protected against some cases where missions can send you to depot which has already been destroyed
  • Improved binocular scanning for background objects
  • Prevented binocular scanning flicking between multiple objects
  • Added ability to scan all building types and fixed their displayed names
  • Added ability to scan ships
  • Fixed text truncation on binocular HUD
  • Added the option to display temperatures in Celcius, Fahrenheit or Kelvin regardless of locale
  • Fixed display of longer planet names on the discovery page UI
  • Added ability to cancel in progress missions
  • Added faction icons on the galactic map
  • Improved ship handling when booster upgrades are installed
  • Fixed mission notifications showing an incorrect icon for Electron Vapour
  • Fixed an issue where portals you’ve returned through could not be updated to a different address
  • Improved visuals around icons for different inventories
  • Added joypad and keyboard controls for switching between inventories
  • Fixed galactic map showing joypad prompts for changing filters when playing on mouse and keyboard
  • Fixed issue where players could lose the teleport destination they needed to complete the Mind Arc mission
  • Fixed players getting stuck in an interaction with the armourer if they hadn’t yet built a terminal
  • Fix for visual artifacts from transparent objects showing through the warp effect
  • Reduced cases where terrain editing changes are lost when reloading a save
  • Reduced difficulty of the final armourer mission
  • Improved low flight mode handling
  • Fixed crash in string translation when loading certain saves
  • Added missing scan event icon to the Antimatter tutorial
  • Fixed terrain editor being built with full charge
  • Fixed occasional hang in displaying some multi-byte characters
  • Improved saving and loading of terrain edits
  • Fixed issue where upgrading from a previous save would cause player bases to be floating or underground
  • Fixed very occasional crash in rendering
  • Fixed occasional crash relating to destructible objects
  • Prevented the interaction camera occasionally triggering at inappropriate times
  • Fixed the Farmer displaying the wrong text for their final mission
  • Prevented pinned missions occasionally being deselected on warp
  • Fixed issue where players could become stuck in the final atlas station
  • Improved automatically selecting missions from NPCs in your base when they begin
  • Improved pricing of base building parts in normal mode

VERWANDTE ARTIKELMEHR VOM AUTOR

Kommentar hinterlassen

HINTERLASSEN SIE EINE ANTWORT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Spamschutz *