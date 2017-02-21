Nioh bietet noch eine ganze mehr an Inhalten. Sowohl kostenloser als auch kostenpflichtiger Natur!
Nioh – Zwei kostenlose Updates in den nächsten zwei Monaten
Während eines japanischen Livestreams haben die Entwickler gleich zwei kostenlose Updates für die nächsten zwei Monate angekündigt. Zudem stehen gleich drei DLC Packs an. Und das ist der Zeitplan:
- In late March, Team Ninja will release a free update with 10 high difficulty missions, including boss rush-style missions.
- In late April, another free update will add a PvP update.
- The first DLC, Dragon of Tohoku, also arrives in late April. It includes new weapons, scenarios, characters, guardian spirits, yokai and stages.
- The second DLC is called Japan’s Best Warrior and has not been dated.
- The third DLC is called Peaceful and Tranquil and has not been dated.