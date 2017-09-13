Wir haben gute Neuigkeiten für alle Besitzer einer Nintendo Switch! Die bisher miserable Online App für Voice Chat schafft es endlich, die geringsten aller Erwartungen an eine halbwegs gescheite App zu erfüllen.
Nintendo Switch – Die aktuellen Patchnotes
Die Online App ist bisher so toll gewesen, dass sie die Spieler dazu ermutigte, sie überhaupt nicht zu nutzen. Warum? Weil sie Nutzer dazu zwingt, die App stets im Vordergrund offen zu halten und Smartphones davon abhält, in den Schlaf-/Standby-Modus zu gehen.
Mit der neuesten Iteration 1.1.0 haben die Entwickler dies aber endlich ausgemerzt.
- Voice chat will now continue when other apps are opened. (*1)
- Voice chat will now continue during sleep mode. (*2)
- Improved support for Bluetooth devices. (For Android devices only.)
(*1) This excludes apps with audio output or apps that use the microphone.(*2) If the power-saving feature is activated on devices using Android 6.0 or later, voice chat may be interrupted after the device has entered sleep mode. To use voice chat during sleep mode, go to Other Settings > Power Saving Settings in the app and deactivate battery optimization on the Android device. For more details, please refer to the official website for your smart device.
Und somit sind endlich auch Kernfunktionen enthalten.