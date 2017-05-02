MLB The Show 17 – Patch 1.05 veröffentlicht

SIE San Diego Studio hat heute Patch 1.05 für MLB The Show 17 veröffentlicht. Damit verbessern die Entwickler unter anderem die Stabilität des Online Gameplays und optimieren Sound Effekte. Zudem stehen Verbesserungen beim Road to the Show Kommentar zusammen mit Balancing und Bugfixes an.

MLB The Show 17 – Die Patchnotes

Online Gameplay:

Various improvements made to online gameplay stability.

Challenge of the Week live scores will now update correctly.

MLB teams with Matte helmets now display properly in Diamond Dynasty.

Offline and online gameplay:

Corrected an issue within Franchise Mode where position players were occasionally displayed on the pitching league leaderboard in the ticket bar.

Fixed a crash that would rarely happen when more than 200 people are scheduled to retire during the offseason.

Pitchers will no longer be pulled too soon during games with quick counts enabled.

Minor adjustments to Road to the Show narration commentary.

Balanced the success rate of sacrifice bunts and bunts against the shift.

Fixed an issue where the Short Stop would be facing the wrong direction in specific tagging situations.

Universal Profile:

Universal profile MVP icon now unlocks correctly.

Stadiums:

Corrected an issue within the Polo grounds where an inaccurate Home Run was being called down the LF HR wall.

Fixed corrupt textures in Old Miami stadium during night games.

Miscellaneous:

Fixed an issue where the icon and name-plate would not display for some players in Game-rooms.

Adjustments made to Home Run celebrations, and running trots.

Retuned the sound effects of a bat making contact with the ball.

Many consumer crash reports were addressed. (Thank you for those reports!)

Various other minor bug fixes and adjustments made throughout the game.

Übrigens: Das Update erscheint nur eine Woche nach Patch 1.04, welches bereits einige wichtige Bugfixes vornahm. MLB The Show 17 ist exklusiv für PlayStation 4 verfügbar.

