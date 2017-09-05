Konami gab gestern Abend sein Lineup für die Tokyo Game Show 2017 bekannt. Mit dabei sind Spiele für Konsolen sowie mobile Geräte.
Konami – Mit Metal Gear Survive, PES und mehr vor Ort
Besucher der japanischen Messe bekommen nicht nur verschiedene, neue Trailer zu sehen, sondern dürfen auch an verschiedenen Demostationen Hand anlegen.
Und hier ist das Lineup:
Console Games
- 100% Pascal Sensei: Perfect Paint Bombers (3DS) – Playable (Family Game Park)
- Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball Championship 2017 (PS4, PS3, PS Vita) – Stage
- Metal Gear Survive (PS4, XBO, PC) – Playable, Stage
- The demo available at Tokyo Game Show 2017 will include a four-player co-op mode with two stages, and with varying levels of difficulty to choose from. Those who play the demo will get a Metal Gear Survive sticker.
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 (PS4, PS3) – Playable, Stage, Trailer
- The new three-versus-three co-op mode will also be available to play at the booth.
- Super Bomberman R (Switch) – Playable (Family Game Park), Stage, e-Sports, Trailer
- Konami booth visitors can pick up an original sticker.
Mobile Games
- Love Plus Every (iOS, Android) – Playable, Stage
- Enjoy a special moment with the Tokyo Game Show 2017 limited demo of Love Plus Every, which will be playable in virtual reality (mobile).
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2017 (iOS, Android) – Stage, Trailer
- Professional Baseball Spirits A (iOS, Android) – Stage, Trailer
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links (iOS, Android) – Stage
Partner Titles
- The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (PS4) – Playable, Stage, Trailer
- Those who play the demo will get an acyrlic key chain, and Konami booth visitors can pick up an issue of Falcom Magazine.
- VA-11 Hall-A (PS Vita) – Playable, Trailer
- Those who play the demo will get a coaster.
Die Messe findet vom 21. bis 24. September 2017 statt.