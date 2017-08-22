Der beliebte PS4 exklusive Titel Horizon: Zero Dawn erhält einen neuen Schwierigkeitsgrad. Mit diesem sollen die Spieler die Story in Ruhe genießen.
Horizon: Zero Dawn – Für die Genießer
Gestern haben Entwickler Guerrilla Games und Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment einen neuen Patch für Horizon: Zero Dawn veröffentlicht. Dieser bringt einen einfacheren Schwierigkeitsgrad namens „Story“ mit.
Patch 1.32 ist ein typischer Patch der ab jetzt verfügbar ist. Dieser bringt einige Bugfixes und Spielverbesserungen mit. Trotzdem ist es der Rede wert, dass es einen neuen Schwierigkeitsgrad gibt. Laut Guerrilla Games ist der neue Schwierigkeitsgrad für Leute gedacht, die die Geschichte statt das Gameplay erleben wollen. Dabei werden einige Spieler zwar etwas verpassen, aber das sollte jeder für sich selbst entscheiden.
Horizon: Zero Dawn ist exklusive für die PS4 verfügbar. Der Titel hat sich seit dem 30. April stolze 3,4 Millionen Mal verkauft. Im November soll es sogar neue Inhalte mit der Erweiterung The Frozen Wilds geben. Unten findet ihr alle Patchnotes und einen neuen Trailer, doch nicht vergessen Spoileralert!
New Features
- Added ‘Story Mode’ difficulty. An easier difficulty setting for people that mainly want to experience the story of Horizon Zero Dawn.
General Fixes
- Fixed an issue for some players where human melee attackers could change their rotation and warp towards the player after jump attacking giving them an unfair advantage.
- Fixed an issue in New Game+ where some players were not allowed to fast travel to Sunfall campfires with the Shadow Stalwart Adept armour equipped.
- Fixed an issue where certain players were not able to abandon a job for a job created to buy items at a merchant.
- Fixed an issue that some players encountered where some animation events would not work properly when the player has a lot of resources.
- Fixed an issue in “Revenge of the Nora” where for some players the Nora would not help Aloy fight off the enemy during the ‘Clear the Camps’ objective.
Progression fixes
- Fixed an issue in “The Point of the Spear” where some players were not able to continue the quest if they dropped their Tripcaster on NG+ before talking to Rost.
- Fixed an issue in “The Sun Shall Fall” where some players were not able to get back in the palace to talk to Blameless Marad as the gates were closed.
Crash fixes
- Fixed an issue where the game would crash for certain players if they switched difficulty while Aloy is dead with an Errand active.
- Fixed an issue where for some players the game would crash if a player continuously makes ‘Jobs’ and then changes difficulty continuously.
Miscellaneous fixes
Minor text fixes.