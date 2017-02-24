Zwischen der Closed und Open Beta von Ghost Recon Wildlands haben die Entwickler bereits einige Änderungen vollzogen. Dazu zählen Verbesserungen an der Konnektivität, den Missionen, Gameplay und mehr.

Ghost Recon Wildlands – Fokus auf PC-Fassung

Dabei haben sich die Entwickler vor allem auf die PC-Version des Spiels konzentriert, da es hier offenbar die meisten Probleme gab. Zwar sind nicht alle Änderungen im Detail bekannt, doch die größten haben sie veröffentlicht. Es bleibt zu hoffen, dass die aktuell laufende Open Beta dazu genutzt wird, die verbleibenden Wehwehchen bis zum Launch auszumerzen.

PC Version

“We’ve made a great number of improvements to the PC version of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands since the closed beta. We are working closely with our partners to complete the final enhancements for the release of the game.

“First, we tackled all the issues that prevented some players from enjoying the game during the closed beta. We also included improvements on both the performance and stability sides.”

Unable to launch the game: “Your graphics card does not support DirectX 11 features.”

Unable to launch the game: “Your graphics card does not have enough video memory.”

Adaptive V-Sync support.

Introduction videos now skippable after first boot.

Added Ultra preset in the game.

Gameplay and Missions

“Fixes include – Of course, we have also been working hard to keep improving the core gameplay experience of the game, especially during missions – main or secondary – that were blocking the progression of the players in the province of Itacua. Here is a non-exhaustive list of fixed issues:”

Santa Blanca choppers never face the players.

Unable to revive teammate after killing all enemies.

Unable to access a vehicle that’s leaning on a ledge.

Target or VIP is not present.

Extensive drone cooldown after respawn.

Yuri and Polito behavior during fight and animations.

GPS location of convoys.

Co-op and Connectivity

“Another critical aspect of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is the co-op and the possibility at any moment to play solo or with your friends seamlessly. More than half of the players of the closed beta played in co-op, and we were able to document a real interest for this experience.

“We were able to fix some connectivity issues affecting players who were unable to join their friends or use matchmaking. This includes, for instance:”

Sync of missions during co-op among all players.

Improved replication, especially related to vehicles, enemies, and drones.

Improved host migration feature.

Fixed animations after death of player.

“If you still are experiencing issues on PC during this open beta, we highly recommend you check out the connectivity-troubleshooting guide here.”

Difficulty

“The difficulty has been tweaked and improved to offer players a real challenge, especially at the highest difficulty levels.”

Removed “enemies areas” in mini-map in Extreme difficulty mode.

Improved difficulty balancing for AI and missions.

Improved stealth break situations.

Others

“We’ve also worked on various other topics to offer the best experience to all players during this open beta. For example, improvements have been made to the animations (for instance, on the cover), various glitches or sound issues have been fixed, and more.”