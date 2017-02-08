Fallout 4 bekommt im Laufe der Woche ein frisches Update spendiert. Und wir haben die Patchnotes für euch parat!
Fallout 4 – Verbesserter PS4 Pro Support und mehr
Das ist neu:
New Features
- Enhanced PS4 Pro Support
- Support for High Resolution Texture Pack (PC only)
- Added Featured category for mods
- Added ability to sort Highest Rated and Most Favorited filters by today, week, month and all time
- Added number of ratings count to Mods Browsing Menu
- Added number of favorites count to Mod Details page
- Added required dependencies to Mod Details page
- Added latest version number and notes to Mod Details page
Fixes
- General performance and stability improvements
- Improvements to Reporting mods categories
- Fixed occasional crashes while scrolling through Load Order menu
- Improved Bethesda.net error messaging
Auf dem PC ist das Update bereits verfügbar.