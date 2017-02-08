Fallout 4 bekommt im Laufe der Woche ein frisches Update spendiert. Und wir haben die Patchnotes für euch parat!

Fallout 4 – Verbesserter PS4 Pro Support und mehr

Das ist neu:

New Features

  • Enhanced PS4 Pro Support
  • Support for High Resolution Texture Pack (PC only)
  • Added Featured category for mods
  • Added ability to sort Highest Rated and Most Favorited filters by today, week, month and all time
  • Added number of ratings count to Mods Browsing Menu
  • Added number of favorites count to Mod Details page
  • Added required dependencies to Mod Details page
  • Added latest version number and notes to Mod Details page

Fixes

  • General performance and stability improvements
  • Improvements to Reporting mods categories
  • Fixed occasional crashes while scrolling through Load Order menu
  • Improved Bethesda.net error messaging

Auf dem PC ist das Update bereits verfügbar.

Quelle

VERWANDTE ARTIKELMEHR VOM AUTOR

Kommentar hinterlassen

HINTERLASSEN SIE EINE ANTWORT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Spamschutz *