Destiny 2 hat einen ganz neuen Patch erhalten, der die neuen Faction Rallies zum ersten Mal ins Spiel bringt.

Destiny 2 – Das Warten hat ein Ende

Heute haben Entwickler Bungie und Publisher Activision einen neuen Patch für Destiny 2 veröffentlicht. Der Patch mit der Nummer 1.0.3 bringt die Faction Rallies mit sich. Das Feature wird seit der Ankündigung letzter Woche heißt erwartet. Nun können Spieler ihre Loyalität einer der drei Fraktionen widmen: Dead Orbit, Future War Cult und New Monarchy. Die erhaltenen EXP gehen dann an die Fraktion um neue Waffen und mehr freizuschalten.

Zusätzlich gibt es noch einige Bugfixes. Es waren nämlich ärgerliche Bugs dabei, die dazu geführt haben, dass die Clan EXP nicht gegeben werden nach einem Event. Diese sowie einige andere Bugs gehören nun der Geschichte an. Das Spiel ist soweit ein riesen Erfolg und dementsprechend ist es in den Top UK Charts seit drei Wochen. Destiny 2 ist am 6. September für PS4 und Xbox One erschienen. Die PC Version dagegen kommt am 24. Oktober.

Hier findet ihr alle Infos zum Patch:

Faction Rallies

Pledge to a faction Vendor Pledging places a buff on the player character for the duration of the event associating the character with the faction

Earn faction Reputation tokens By Destroying Enemy resources in Lost Sectors, completing public events, completing strikes, completing Crucible matches, and the Leviathan raid

Turn tokens in for reward packages Earn faction themed rewards from your faction

Help your faction win The faction with the most rank ups across the game will sell a new weapon at a discount for faction members



UI

Fixed an issue in which Hunters with a specific amount of health would see their health bar on the HUD at all times

Activities

Fixed issue in the raid that granted resurrection tokens unintentionally to players joining encounters in progress

Fixed an issue in which killing the first Minotaur too quickly in the Unbreakable Adventure would result in progression being blocked

Clans

Fixed an issue where clan XP was not being granted for completing public events

Fixed an issue preventing some players from receiving weekly clan engrams Players who leave a clan will still not be eligible for clan rewards that week

Eververse Fixed an issue in which Bright engrams would show ‘Requires Level 20’ if a player hadn’t accepted all Leveling Rewards from Tess after reaching level 20

Fixed an issue in which the action button on weapon ornaments displayed Discard instead of Unlock Crucible Call to Arms Reduced the amount needed to complete the milestone to align it with other weekly milestones Midtown Adjusted Clash & Supremacy power ammo locations

Added invisible physics volumes to keep players from leaving the intended playable space Eternity Added a soft-kill volume to keep players from hiding on the edge of the map

Dead players’ Ghosts will no longer appear in the “Fork” location General Fixed an issue in which players in the Tower could sometimes fail to load gear

Fixed a crash when signing out of Destiny 2 Companion