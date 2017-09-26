Destiny 2 hat einen ganz neuen Patch erhalten, der die neuen Faction Rallies zum ersten Mal ins Spiel bringt.
Destiny 2 – Das Warten hat ein Ende
Heute haben Entwickler Bungie und Publisher Activision einen neuen Patch für Destiny 2 veröffentlicht. Der Patch mit der Nummer 1.0.3 bringt die Faction Rallies mit sich. Das Feature wird seit der Ankündigung letzter Woche heißt erwartet. Nun können Spieler ihre Loyalität einer der drei Fraktionen widmen: Dead Orbit, Future War Cult und New Monarchy. Die erhaltenen EXP gehen dann an die Fraktion um neue Waffen und mehr freizuschalten.
Zusätzlich gibt es noch einige Bugfixes. Es waren nämlich ärgerliche Bugs dabei, die dazu geführt haben, dass die Clan EXP nicht gegeben werden nach einem Event. Diese sowie einige andere Bugs gehören nun der Geschichte an. Das Spiel ist soweit ein riesen Erfolg und dementsprechend ist es in den Top UK Charts seit drei Wochen. Destiny 2 ist am 6. September für PS4 und Xbox One erschienen. Die PC Version dagegen kommt am 24. Oktober.
Hier findet ihr alle Infos zum Patch:
- Pledge to a faction Vendor
- Pledging places a buff on the player character for the duration of the event associating the character with the faction
- Earn faction Reputation tokens
- By Destroying Enemy resources in Lost Sectors, completing public events, completing strikes, completing Crucible matches, and the Leviathan raid
- Turn tokens in for reward packages
- Earn faction themed rewards from your faction
- Help your faction win
- The faction with the most rank ups across the game will sell a new weapon at a discount for faction members
- Fixed an issue in which Hunters with a specific amount of health would see their health bar on the HUD at all times
- Fixed issue in the raid that granted resurrection tokens unintentionally to players joining encounters in progress
- Fixed an issue in which killing the first Minotaur too quickly in the Unbreakable Adventure would result in progression being blocked
Clans
- Fixed an issue where clan XP was not being granted for completing public events
- Fixed an issue preventing some players from receiving weekly clan engrams
- Players who leave a clan will still not be eligible for clan rewards that week
- Fixed an issue in which Bright engrams would show ‘Requires Level 20’ if a player hadn’t accepted all Leveling Rewards from Tess after reaching level 20
- Fixed an issue in which the action button on weapon ornaments displayed Discard instead of Unlock
Call to Arms
- Reduced the amount needed to complete the milestone to align it with other weekly milestonesMidtown
- Adjusted Clash & Supremacy power ammo locations
- Added invisible physics volumes to keep players from leaving the intended playable spaceEternity
- Added a soft-kill volume to keep players from hiding on the edge of the map
- Dead players’ Ghosts will no longer appear in the “Fork” location
- Fixed an issue in which players in the Tower could sometimes fail to load gear
- Fixed a crash when signing out of Destiny 2
Android
- Fixed an issue in which the gear search button was covering item actions
- Fixed an issue in which Ghosts were not showing in character gear
- Added a filter and member count in the clan rosteriOS
- Fixed an issue in the way gear power was sorted when including items that don’t have powerWeb
- When you close an explore item in trending, the page no longer refreshes
- Paging update in search