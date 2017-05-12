Bandai Namco und From Software haben einen neuen Patch für Dark Souls III veröffentlicht.

Dark Souls III – Versionsnummer 1.14 im Überblick

Das neueste Flickwerk trägt die Nummer 1.14 und ist bereits auf allen drei Plattformen live. Mit dabei sind allerhand Bugfixes und einige Balance-Änderungen. Letztere beinhalten Tweaks rund um die Spears of Church, die in einem Bosskampf beschwört werden können und mehr als nur ein Spieler in der Arena zugegen ist.

Und hier sind die Patchnotes: