Gestern Abend haben Activision und Sledgehammer Games verkündet, dass Katheryn Winnick eine Rolle im Nazi Zombie Modus von Call of Duty: WWII spielt.
Call of Duty: WWII – Darstellerin aus Bones mit an Bord
Die berühmte und renommierte Darstellerin in Bones (und zuletzt Vikings) übernimmt die Rolle von Marie Fischer. Damit gesellt sie sich zu Elodie Yungs Olivia Durant und David Tennants Drostan Hynd.
3 days to go.
Meet the next member of the #WWIIZombies cast: @KatherynWinnick starring as the intrepid Marie Fischer. #SDCC2017 pic.twitter.com/nW6RcyBofV
— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 17, 2017
Zwar ist noch unklar, ob Winnick selbst auf der Bühne der San Diego Comic Con am 20. Juli zu sehen sein wird. Aber sicher ist, dass ihre Rolle auf dem Panel enthüllt wird. Sobald wir weitere Infos haben, lassen wir es euch wissen!