Gestern Abend haben Activision und Sledgehammer Games verkündet, dass Katheryn Winnick eine Rolle im Nazi Zombie Modus von Call of Duty: WWII spielt.

Die berühmte und renommierte Darstellerin in Bones (und zuletzt Vikings) übernimmt die Rolle von Marie Fischer. Damit gesellt sie sich zu Elodie Yungs Olivia Durant und David Tennants Drostan Hynd.

3 days to go.

Meet the next member of the #WWIIZombies cast: @KatherynWinnick starring as the intrepid Marie Fischer. #SDCC2017 pic.twitter.com/nW6RcyBofV

— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 17, 2017