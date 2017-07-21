EA und DICE haben gestern das Juli Update für Battlefield 1 auf PC, PS4 und XBox One veröffentlicht. Die größte Neuheit ist die Prise de Tahure Night Map. Diese steht Premium Mitgliedern und Besitzern des Season Pass zur Verfügung.

Battlefield 1 – Die Patchnotes

Außerdem gibt es nun Premium Trials, womit Nicht-Premium-Nutzer DLC-Maps spielen können. Allerdings könnt ihr dann keine XP nutzen und auch nicht in DLC-Vehikeln spawnen. Und schlussendlich gibt es ein neues Voting System. Das Update ist 4GB groß und ändert überdies folgende Dinge:

Maps and modes

  • Soissons: Adjusted Flag D capture area in Frontlines to improve map balance.
  • Nivelle Nights: Fixed a bug where the Out of Bounds grayscale screen-effect would sometimes fail to enable.
  • Nivelle Nights: Fixed an issue where field kits in sector five in a Rush game could be used before the sector was active.
  • Fort de Vaux: Players should no longer be able to get on top of the fort around the courtyard area.

Other fixes

  • Updated the Map Voting system to exclude the previous map (as well as the current map) from the random selection pool to prevent the possible A-B-A-B map play pattern.
  • Game will now cancel matchmaking whenever backing out of the Operations globe screen. This to prevent a lingering blur state of the globe.
  • Synchronized damage taken effect to the actual shooter networked state. Previously it lead to out of sync effects where the shooter was not yet visible.
  • Fixed a rare client crash that could occur when a player joined late and a player just dropped/picked up a weapon.
  • Fixed a disconnect issue that could occur when loading a map.

Premium

  • Premium Friends – Non-Premium players’ score will now show 0 throughout the match on all Scoreboards and End-of-Round screens.

Rent a Server Program

  • Added new setting to allow for limited number of specific kits.
  • Added setting for round time limit multiplier.
  • Added setting for Unlimited Magazines.
  • Countdown stops if players drop: Lowered the required player count for countdown to start game round to the minimum number of players required to finish a game if pre-round is enabled. The player count is unchanged if pre-round is disabled.
  • Implemented a latency soft lock option where players with a ping higher than 100ms higher get kicked automatically.

UI

  • Fixed issue where the “Player-Created Content” option was grayed-out, unusable, and set to “Hide” after booting the title without a network connection.
  • Fixed the wrong transport driver chase camera caption in the controls UI.
  • The networking issues icons will not show up in Spectator Mode anymore.

