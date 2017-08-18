Bandai Namco hat heute sein Lineup für die anstehende gamescom 2017 angekündigt. Mit dabei sind auch die neuen Spiele wie Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet und Tekken Mobile.

Bandai Namco – Das Lineup

Ohne große Worte zu schwingen, findet ihr hier nun das Lineup der Japaner:

  • Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
  • Tekken Mobile
  • Project CARS 2
  • Ni No Kuni II: Schicksal eines Königreichs
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ
  • Ace Combat 7
  • Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker
  • Little Nightmares
  • Tales of the Rays
  • Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Blazing
  • Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle
  • Sword Art Online Memory Defrag
  • Tekken 7
  • Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory

All das elrebt ihr in Halle 6 am Stand A41/B41.

