Bandai Namco hat heute sein Lineup für die anstehende gamescom 2017 angekündigt. Mit dabei sind auch die neuen Spiele wie Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet und Tekken Mobile.
Bandai Namco – Das Lineup
Ohne große Worte zu schwingen, findet ihr hier nun das Lineup der Japaner:
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
- Tekken Mobile
- Project CARS 2
- Ni No Kuni II: Schicksal eines Königreichs
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Ace Combat 7
- Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker
- Little Nightmares
- Tales of the Rays
- Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Blazing
- Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle
- Sword Art Online Memory Defrag
- Tekken 7
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory
All das elrebt ihr in Halle 6 am Stand A41/B41.