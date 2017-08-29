Bandai Namco hat heute sein Lineup für die anstehende Tokyo Game Show 2017 verkündet. Mit dabei sind zahlreiche Trailer, Events und mehr.

Bandai Namco – Reichhaltiges Programm

Und das gibt es zu sehen:

  • Code Vein (Playable, Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
  • Dragon Ball FighterZ (Playable, Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
  • Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (Playable, Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
  • City Shrouded in Shadows (Playable, Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
  • Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session! (Playable, Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
  • Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
  • Girls UND Panzer Dream Tank Match (Video)
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia (Video)
  • Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time (Video)
  • Gundam Versus (Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
  • .hack//G.U. Last Recode (Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
  • Gundam Battle Operation NEXT (Video).
  • Tekken 7 (Video).
  • Project Cars 2 (Video).
  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Playable, Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
  • Namco Museum (Video)
  • Summer Lesson (Video)
  • Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy (Video)
  • Dragonball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Video)
  • Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory (Video)
  • Gintama Project LAST Game (Video)
  • One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition (Video)
  • Gotoji Tetsudo for Nintendo Switch!! (Video)
  • Get Even (Video)
  • Impact Winter (Video)
  • Little Nightmares (Video)

Die Tokyo Game Show 2017 beginnt am 21. September und endet am 24. September.

