Bandai Namco hat heute sein Lineup für die anstehende Tokyo Game Show 2017 verkündet. Mit dabei sind zahlreiche Trailer, Events und mehr.
Bandai Namco – Reichhaltiges Programm
Und das gibt es zu sehen:
- Code Vein (Playable, Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
- Dragon Ball FighterZ (Playable, Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (Playable, Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
- City Shrouded in Shadows (Playable, Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
- Taiko Drum Master: Drum Session! (Playable, Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
- Girls UND Panzer Dream Tank Match (Video)
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia (Video)
- Little Witch Academia: Chamber of Time (Video)
- Gundam Versus (Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
- .hack//G.U. Last Recode (Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
- Gundam Battle Operation NEXT (Video).
- Tekken 7 (Video).
- Project Cars 2 (Video).
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown (Playable, Video, Live Broadcast, Stage Event).
- Namco Museum (Video)
- Summer Lesson (Video)
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy (Video)
- Dragonball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch (Video)
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Hacker’s Memory (Video)
- Gintama Project LAST Game (Video)
- One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition (Video)
- Gotoji Tetsudo for Nintendo Switch!! (Video)
- Get Even (Video)
- Impact Winter (Video)
- Little Nightmares (Video)
Die Tokyo Game Show 2017 beginnt am 21. September und endet am 24. September.