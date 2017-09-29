Nintendo führt seinen Support für ARMS weiter fort. Nun ist ein Update erschienen, mit dem nicht nur die Balance an den Charakteren überarbeitet wird. Es gibt auch eine neue Stage, den “Sparring Ring”.

ARMS – eSports-Allüren?

Dieser Trainings-Raum könnte sich vor allem für die eSports-Allüren des Spiels eignen. Es gibt keine Hindernisse oder Gefahrenzonen. Zudem ist die Arena recht klein, simpel und puristisch. Hier geht es also um den reinen 1vs1 Kampf.

Und hier sind die Patchnotes für das Update 3.1.0:

The versus stage Sparring Ring can now be selected. It’s a square stage without gimmicks, used in the Warm-Up minigame. Enjoy some serious bouts while enjoying the soundtrack of the ARMS Official Song (Electro-dance Ver.). Sparring Ring will also appear as a stage in Ranked Match.

Fixed an issue in Hedlok Scramble where sometimes Guardian and Clapback ARMS would fail to expand.

Fixed issue where the rewards for 1-on-100 would change if played while searching for a Ranked Match.

Plus the following character and arms balance changes: