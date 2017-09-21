Entwickler SloClap und Publisher Devolver Digital haben Patch 1.06 für Absolver veröffentlicht. Neben den üblichen Bugfixes gibt es einige coole Überraschungen!

Absolver – Sechs Devolver Masken

Neben einer verbesserten Online Stabilität und Gameplay Balancing gibt es auch Item Fixes. Doch nun kommt der spannende Kram: Das Update bringt auch sechs Masken, die von verschiedenen Devolver-Spielen inspiriert sind. Das sind: Enter the Gungeon, Mother Russia Bleeds, Shadow Warrior 2, Hotline Miami, The Talos Principle und Ruiner.

Zudem gibt es einige Überarbeitungen des Sounds im Spiel. Demnach gibt es zwei neue Songs im 1vs1 Game Mode sowie mehr Abwechslung. Und hier sind die Patchnotes:

Patch 1.06 / September 20, 2017

Code

Fixed power loss issue (powers will be given back to the player)

Optimization

Fixed bugs in schools menu

Fixed item loss issue in inventory menu

Fixed crash in cutscene

Improved Combat Trials disconnection issue

General Stability improvement

Design

Special abilities

absorb successful :

increase ghost damage refill (x2)

decrease stamina bonus (50 -> 20)

add +20 protection during 5s

Avoid successful :

decrease stamina bonus (40 -> 35) increase stamina cost 5 -> 10

Character avoided :

Decrease stamina refill (x0.3) during 1.5s

Stamina malus (-10)

Parry successful :

decrease stamina bonus (30 -> 15)

Stagger style :

decrease range of side special attacks (190 -> 145)

Attacks

Decrease range and impact on guard of fastest attacks

Increase impact on guard of Breaking attacks

1v1

health refill on kill now take in account the health ratio of both players at the beginning of the round

Others

Increase weight/mobility impact on stamina

Increase dodge iFrames (2 -> 4)

Keep shards after death

shockwave :

cost 2 shards

decrease range

add stamina bonus + boost stamina refill during 5s

Exploration

Decreased maximum number of enemy AIs spawned at the same time

Improved some enemy AIs detection range

Fixed navigation issue in Oratian Quarter zone

1v1

Fixed out of bounds issue in Adalian Columbary arena

Modification on the cross arena

UI

“Victory” & “Defeat” localised

Corrected misspelled english texts

Fixed cut off localised texts

School creation: added notification confirmation when school is successfully created

Social menu: “offline”/”online” information replaced by a colored dot

Art

NEW: Added six unique masks in the Guidance Bridge, inspired by Devolver Digital games

Collision and navigation bugfixes

Performance Optimization

Audio

NEW: Added two new tracks to 1v1 Game Mode

NEW: added variety on foleys

Sound corruption issue improvement

