Entwickler SloClap und Publisher Devolver Digital haben Patch 1.06 für Absolver veröffentlicht. Neben den üblichen Bugfixes gibt es einige coole Überraschungen!
Absolver – Sechs Devolver Masken
Neben einer verbesserten Online Stabilität und Gameplay Balancing gibt es auch Item Fixes. Doch nun kommt der spannende Kram: Das Update bringt auch sechs Masken, die von verschiedenen Devolver-Spielen inspiriert sind. Das sind: Enter the Gungeon, Mother Russia Bleeds, Shadow Warrior 2, Hotline Miami, The Talos Principle und Ruiner.
Zudem gibt es einige Überarbeitungen des Sounds im Spiel. Demnach gibt es zwei neue Songs im 1vs1 Game Mode sowie mehr Abwechslung. Und hier sind die Patchnotes:
Code
Fixed power loss issue (powers will be given back to the player)
Optimization
Fixed bugs in schools menu
Fixed item loss issue in inventory menu
Fixed crash in cutscene
Improved Combat Trials disconnection issue
General Stability improvement
Design
Special abilities
absorb successful :
increase ghost damage refill (x2)
decrease stamina bonus (50 -> 20)
add +20 protection during 5s
Avoid successful :
decrease stamina bonus (40 -> 35) increase stamina cost 5 -> 10
Character avoided :
Decrease stamina refill (x0.3) during 1.5s
Stamina malus (-10)
Parry successful :
decrease stamina bonus (30 -> 15)
Stagger style :
decrease range of side special attacks (190 -> 145)
Attacks
Decrease range and impact on guard of fastest attacks
Increase impact on guard of Breaking attacks
1v1
health refill on kill now take in account the health ratio of both players at the beginning of the round
Others
Increase weight/mobility impact on stamina
Increase dodge iFrames (2 -> 4)
Keep shards after death
shockwave :
cost 2 shards
decrease range
add stamina bonus + boost stamina refill during 5s
Exploration
Decreased maximum number of enemy AIs spawned at the same time
Improved some enemy AIs detection range
Fixed navigation issue in Oratian Quarter zone
1v1
Fixed out of bounds issue in Adalian Columbary arena
Modification on the cross arena
UI
“Victory” & “Defeat” localised
Corrected misspelled english texts
Fixed cut off localised texts
School creation: added notification confirmation when school is successfully created
Social menu: “offline”/”online” information replaced by a colored dot
Art
NEW: Added six unique masks in the Guidance Bridge, inspired by Devolver Digital games
Collision and navigation bugfixes
Performance Optimization
Audio
NEW: Added two new tracks to 1v1 Game Mode
NEW: added variety on foleys
Sound corruption issue improvement
