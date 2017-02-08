  • rss
WWE 2K17

WWE 2K17 – PC Launch Trailer

  Patrick Winter
  08/02/2017
  • 0

2K gab heute bekannt, dass WWE 2K17 ab sofort für Windows PC erhältlich ist. Die neue Veröffentlichung bietet all die Authentizität und Action der WWE 2K17-Version für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One, darunter der größte Roster an WWE- und NXT-Superstars in der Geschichte der Reihe, umfangreiche neue Optionen im Inhaltseditor und Universum-Modus, die Möglichkeit, im Meine KARRIERE-Modus ein Paul Heyman-Typ zu werden, und zahlreiche tiefgreifende Neuerungen und Verbesserungen beim Gameplay.

Patrick Winter

... ist seit 2013 Redakteur bei Spieletester.com. Inzwischen leitet er die News-Redaktion und kümmert sich um die täglichen Nachrichten aus der Spielewelt. Er gehört zu den wenigen Spielern, die keine richtige Präferenz haben und das zocken, was ihnen gerade Spaß macht.
