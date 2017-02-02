  • rss
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 – Mobile Launch Trailer

  • 02/02/2017
  • The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 – Mobile Launch Trailer

Auf dem PC und der Konsole gilt The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 bei Fans und Medien gleichermaßen als Ausnahmetitel. Jetzt feiert das Grafikadventure auch auf mobilen Plattformen seinen Einstand. Im App Store und auf Google Play erscheint es als Gemeinschaftsprojekt von Deep Silver FISHLABS aus Hamburg, KING Art Games aus Bremen und THQ Nordic aus Wien.

Patrick Winter

... ist seit 2013 Redakteur bei Spieletester.com. Inzwischen leitet er die News-Redaktion und kümmert sich um die täglichen Nachrichten aus der Spielewelt. Er gehört zu den wenigen Spielern, die keine richtige Präferenz haben und das zocken, was ihnen gerade Spaß macht.
