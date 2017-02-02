The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 – Mobile Launch Trailer

Auf dem PC und der Konsole gilt The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 bei Fans und Medien gleichermaßen als Ausnahmetitel. Jetzt feiert das Grafikadventure auch auf mobilen Plattformen seinen Einstand. Im App Store und auf Google Play erscheint es als Gemeinschaftsprojekt von Deep Silver FISHLABS aus Hamburg, KING Art Games aus Bremen und THQ Nordic aus Wien.
