Path of Exile – Breach League Trailer

von Patrick Winter am 21/11/2016
Item Reviewed

Path of Exile

Author
21/11/2016
Publisher

Grinding Gear Games

Entwickler

Grinding Gear Games

Release

Erschienen

Mit Update 2.5.0 gibt es das Breach-Feature in Path of Exile. Was das macht, seht ihr im Trailer.

Path of Exile – Breach League Trailer

Über den Autor
Patrick Winter
... ist seit 2013 Redakteur bei Spieletester.com. Inzwischen leitet er die News-Redaktion und kümmert sich um die täglichen Nachrichten aus der Spielewelt. Er gehört zu den wenigen Spielern, die keine richtige Präferenz haben und das zocken, was ihnen gerade Spaß macht.
Dragonborn spielen
