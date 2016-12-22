  • rss
NieR Automata

Nier Automata – Iconic Crossover Weapons Trailer

  22/12/2016
  • Nier Automata – Iconic Crossover Weapons Trailer

Square Enix freut sich bekanntzugeben, dass ab sofort eine PS4-Demo-Version zu Nier Automata im PlayStation Network verfügbar ist. Diese steht für alle deutschen Abonnenten von PS Plus kostenlos zum Download bereit.

PS4-Demo: https://store.playstation.com/#!/cid=EP0082-CUSA07007_00-NIERAUTOMATADEMO

Nier Automata – Das bietet die Demo

Die Probier-Mission spielt vor der Kulisse einer verlassenen Fabrik und zeigt, wie die Androidin 2B Jagd auf eine gigantische feindliche Waffe macht.

Zusätzlich wurde ein neuer Trailer veröffentlicht, in dem einige kultige Bonus-Waffen in Aktion zu sehen sind – Heldin 2B kämpft sowohl mit Prinz Noctis‘ Motorklinge aus FINAL FANTASY XV als auch mit dem Zypressenstock aus der DRAGON QUEST-Reihe.

Patrick Winter

... ist seit 2013 Redakteur bei Spieletester.com. Inzwischen leitet er die News-Redaktion und kümmert sich um die täglichen Nachrichten aus der Spielewelt. Er gehört zu den wenigen Spielern, die keine richtige Präferenz haben und das zocken, was ihnen gerade Spaß macht.
