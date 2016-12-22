Square Enix freut sich bekanntzugeben, dass ab sofort eine PS4-Demo-Version zu Nier Automata im PlayStation Network verfügbar ist. Diese steht für alle deutschen Abonnenten von PS Plus kostenlos zum Download bereit.
PS4-Demo: https://store.playstation.com/#!/cid=EP0082-CUSA07007_00-NIERAUTOMATADEMO
Nier Automata – Das bietet die Demo
Die Probier-Mission spielt vor der Kulisse einer verlassenen Fabrik und zeigt, wie die Androidin 2B Jagd auf eine gigantische feindliche Waffe macht.
Zusätzlich wurde ein neuer Trailer veröffentlicht, in dem einige kultige Bonus-Waffen in Aktion zu sehen sind – Heldin 2B kämpft sowohl mit Prinz Noctis‘ Motorklinge aus FINAL FANTASY XV als auch mit dem Zypressenstock aus der DRAGON QUEST-Reihe.
- Overwatch – Viele neue Inhalte für 2017 geplant - 22/12/2016
- Super Mario Run – Neuer Spielmodus veröffentlicht - 22/12/2016
- Nier Automata – Iconic Crossover Weapons Trailer - 22/12/2016
- Allods Online – Neue Erweiterung veröffentlicht - 22/12/2016
- Allods Online – Immortality Expansion Trailer - 22/12/2016
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Alle Infos zum Sabotage-DLC - 22/12/2016
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Sabotage DLC Pack Trailer - 22/12/2016
- Final Fantasy XIV – Patch 3.5 – Screenshots - 22/12/2016
- Assassin’s Creed – Film-Figuren und mehr verfügbar - 22/12/2016
- Cloud Pirates – Dritte Closed Beta gestartet - 22/12/2016