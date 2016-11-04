Überblick
Heroes of the Storm - BlizzCon 2016 Trailer
Blizzard Entertainment
Blizzard Entertainment
Erschienen
Schaut euch die BlizzCon 2016 Highlights von Heroes of the Storm im Trailer an.
Heroes of the Storm – BlizzCon 2016 Trailer
Patrick Winter
Diablo III – Rise of the Necromancer Pack Trailer
TweetBlizzard hat ein kostenpflichtiges Pack für Diablo III angekündigt, das eine neue Klasse enthält: Den Necromancer! Diablo III – Rise of the Necromancer Pack Trailer
Heroes of the Storm – Forged by Fire BlizzCon 2016 Trailer
TweetBlizzard hat gleich zwei neue Helden für Heroes of the Storm angekündigt: Varian Wrynn und Ragnaros! Heroes of the Storm – Forged by Fire BlizzCon 2016 Trailer
Hearthstone – Kazakus Gameplay Trailer
TweetBlizzard Entertainment enthüllt die neueste Kartenerweiterung zu Hearthstone – Mean Streets of Gadgetzan. Dabei zeigen sie Kazakus! Hearthstone – Kazakus Gameplay Trailer