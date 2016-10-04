Überblick
Item Reviewed
Ghost Recon Wildlands
Author04/10/2016
Publisher
Ubisoft
Entwickler
Ubisoft
Release
2017
Ubisoft zeigt euch ein 12 Minuten langes Gameplay Video zu Ghost Recon Wildlands. Darin seht ihr eine Stealth-Mission des Spiels.
Ghost Recon Wildlands – Stealth Takedown Mission Gameplay Walkthrough
Wie findest Du das?
LOL
0%
Klasse!
0%
Was?!
0%
Meh...
0%
Schade
0%
Wut!
0%
Patrick Winter
Über den Autor
Dir könnte auch gefallen:
Final Fantasy XV – Death Spell Gameplay Video
TweetSquare Enix zeigt euch ein neues Video zum Ring of the Lucil aus Final Fantasy XV, dem sogenannten Death Spell. Außerdem gibt es neue Monster und Orte zu sehen. Final Fantasy XV – Death Spell Gameplay Video
Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – Trailer #5
TweetBandai Namco zeigt euch einen neuen Trailer zu Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization, das in Kürze für PS4 erscheint. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – Trailer #5
Space Hulk: Deathwing – Arsenal Trailer
TweetFocus Home Interactive zeigt euch einen neuen Trailer zu Space Hulk: Deathwing. Space Hulk: Deathwing – Arsenal Trailer