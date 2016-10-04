Final Fantasy XV – Death Spell Gameplay Video

von Patrick Winter am 04/10/2016
0
Rollenspiel
Square Enix zeigt euch ein neues Video zum Ring of the Lucil aus Final Fantasy XV, dem sogenannten Death Spell. Außerdem gibt es neue Monster und Orte zu sehen.

Final Fantasy XV – Death Spell Gameplay Video

Final Fantasy XV
Über den Autor
Patrick Winter
... ist seit 2013 Redakteur bei Spieletester.com. Inzwischen leitet er die News-Redaktion und kümmert sich um die täglichen Nachrichten aus der Spielewelt. Er gehört zu den wenigen Spielern, die keine richtige Präferenz haben und das zocken, was ihnen gerade Spaß macht.

