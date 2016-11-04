Diablo III – Rise of the Necromancer Pack Trailer

von Patrick Winter am 04/11/2016
0
Rollenspiel
Überblick
Item Reviewed

Diablo III

Author
04/11/2016
Publisher

Blizzard Entertainment

Entwickler

Blizzard Entertainment

Release

Erschienen

Blizzard hat ein kostenpflichtiges Pack für Diablo III angekündigt, das eine neue Klasse enthält: Den Necromancer!

Diablo III – Rise of the Necromancer Pack Trailer

Patrick Winter
... ist seit 2013 Redakteur bei Spieletester.com. Inzwischen leitet er die News-Redaktion und kümmert sich um die täglichen Nachrichten aus der Spielewelt. Er gehört zu den wenigen Spielern, die keine richtige Präferenz haben und das zocken, was ihnen gerade Spaß macht.

