Überblick
Item Reviewed
Battlefield 1
Author04/10/2016
Publisher
Electronic Arts
Entwickler
DICE
Release
21. Oktober 2016
Electronic Arts und DICE zeigen euch satte 12 Minuten an Gameplay-Material zur Kampagne aus Battlefield 1.
Battlefield 1 – Storm of Steel Campaign Gameplay
Wie findest Du das?
LOL
0%
Klasse!
0%
Was?!
0%
Meh...
0%
Schade
0%
Wut!
0%
Patrick Winter
Über den Autor
Dir könnte auch gefallen:
Final Fantasy XV – Death Spell Gameplay Video
TweetSquare Enix zeigt euch ein neues Video zum Ring of the Lucil aus Final Fantasy XV, dem sogenannten Death Spell. Außerdem gibt es neue Monster und Orte zu sehen. Final Fantasy XV – Death Spell Gameplay Video
Ghost Recon Wildlands – Stealth Takedown Mission Gameplay Walkthrough
TweetUbisoft zeigt euch ein 12 Minuten langes Gameplay Video zu Ghost Recon Wildlands. Darin seht ihr eine Stealth-Mission des Spiels. Ghost Recon Wildlands – Stealth Takedown Mission Gameplay Walkthrough
Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – Trailer #5
TweetBandai Namco zeigt euch einen neuen Trailer zu Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization, das in Kürze für PS4 erscheint. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – Trailer #5