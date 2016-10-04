Battlefield 1 – Storm of Steel Campaign Gameplay

von Patrick Winter am 04/10/2016
0
vorheriger Artikel
Atelier Firis: Alchemist of the Myterious Journey - 04.10.2016 - Screenshots
nächster Artikel
Space Hulk: Deathwing - Arsenal Trailer
Spieletester.com > Videos > Battlefield 1 – Storm of Steel Campaign Gameplay
Rollenspiel
Überblick
Item Reviewed

Battlefield 1

Author
04/10/2016
Publisher

Electronic Arts

Entwickler

DICE

Release

21. Oktober 2016

Electronic Arts und DICE zeigen euch satte 12 Minuten an Gameplay-Material zur Kampagne aus Battlefield 1.

Battlefield 1 – Storm of Steel Campaign Gameplay

Wie findest Du das?
LOL
0%
Klasse!
0%
Was?!
0%
Meh...
0%
Schade
0%
Wut!
0%
Testbericht
Videos
Battlefield 1
Über den Autor
Patrick Winter
... ist seit 2013 Redakteur bei Spieletester.com. Inzwischen leitet er die News-Redaktion und kümmert sich um die täglichen Nachrichten aus der Spielewelt. Er gehört zu den wenigen Spielern, die keine richtige Präferenz haben und das zocken, was ihnen gerade Spaß macht.

Neueste Tests

Alle anzeigen
 
Recore
7.0
 
Forza Horizon 3
9.0
9.9
 
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
9.0
8.5
Drakensang spielen
Aktuelle Themen
 
NES Mini Nintendo Classic Mini
Nintendo Classic Mini: Nintendo Entertainment System
 
Armored Warfare
Armored Warfare – Globale Operationen
 
Ubisoft Ubisoft-Lounge
Kommentar: Game Over, Ubisoft? Bitte nicht!
 
Revelation Online
[Beendet] Gewinnspiel – Revelation Online Closed Beta Keys
 
The Purge: Election Year
[Beendet] Gewinnspiel – The Purge: Election Year
Alle anzeigen
Dragonborn spielen

Neueste Preview

Alle anzeigen
 
The Other 99

The Other 99 Vorschau

22/09/2016
Andere Kanäle
Copyright © 2016 Spieletester.com, Alle Rechte vorbehalten