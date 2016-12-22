Allods Online – Immortality Expansion Trailer

Allods Team und My.com veröffentlichen die Immortality-Erweiterung für Allods Online, die, mit den Aoidos, die achte spielbare Rasse und viele weitere Neuerungen einführt.
