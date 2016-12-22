  • rss
Allods Online

Allods Online – Immortality Expansion Trailer

  • Patrick Winter
  • 22/12/2016
Allods Team und My.com veröffentlichen die Immortality-Erweiterung für Allods Online, die, mit den Aoidos, die achte spielbare Rasse und viele weitere Neuerungen einführt.

Patrick Winter

... ist seit 2013 Redakteur bei Spieletester.com. Inzwischen leitet er die News-Redaktion und kümmert sich um die täglichen Nachrichten aus der Spielewelt. Er gehört zu den wenigen Spielern, die keine richtige Präferenz haben und das zocken, was ihnen gerade Spaß macht.
