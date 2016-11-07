Xbox One – Neues System Update im Preview Program

von Andreas Turin am 07/11/2016
0
Rollenspiel
Am heutigen Morgen hat Microsoft ein neues Update für die Xbox One Systemsoftware für Preview-Mitglieder veröffentlicht. Dabei handelt es sich um die Versionsnummer rs1_xbox_rel_1610.161103-1900. Der Patch optimiert Cortanas Spracherkennung für gewisse Länder, Messaging und mehr.

Xbox One – Die neuesten Updates im Überblick

Wenn ihr euch die kompletten Patchnotes durchlesen wollt, haben wir sie im englischen Original für euch:

DETAILS
OS version released: rs1_xbox_rel_1610.161103-1900
Available: 6:00PM PDT 11/5 (1:00AM GMT 6/11)

FIXES:
• Messaging
When a user attempts to send a message and cannot due to low reputation, that user will now see a dialog informing them of the reason they cannot send messages, and direct them to Xbox Support.

• Cortana
• Speech recognition for France, Italy, Germany, and Spain has been updated in this build to better recognize your voice commands. If you are located in one these locales, we encourage you to opt in to Cortana via the Cortana app in My games & apps. As you use Cortana we collect field data, allowing us to improve the Cortana experience for everyone.
• Groove Music should no longer crash when launched via Cortana.

• Narrator
Resolved an issue which caused OneGuide to crash if launched while Narrator is active.

• Virtual Keyboard
Resolved an issue which could sometimes cause the virtual keyboard to stop recognizing input.

• Settings
The Detailed Network Statistics page should no longer appear blank if Xbox Live is experiencing an outage at the same time.

Link:
Quelle

