Watch_Dogs 2 – Teilt keine Genitalien von NPCs!

Wenn ihr in Watch_Dogs 2 über Genitalien der NPCs stolpert, solltet ihr diese Funde besser nicht über das PSN teilen. Wie einige Nutzer berichten, wurden sie deswegen nämlich gebannt.

Watch_Dogs 2 – Männlein und Weiblein wurden komplett modelliert

Dabei haben die Entwickler offenbar sowohl männliche wie auch weibliche NPCs komplett modelliert. Und das schließt Genitalien ebenfalls mit ein. Leider dürft ihr deren privaten Bereiche nicht über das PSN teilen. Wenn ihr das tut, dann bannt Sony euren PSN-Account wegen pornografischer Inhalte.

Das berichtet der NeoGAF-Nutzer Goron2000, der ein entsprechendes Bild via Twitter teilte und anschließend gebannt wurde.

Diese Email erreichte ihn von Sony:

“We’re writing to inform you that your Sony Entertainment Network account has been temporarily suspended. We’ve made this decision based on your online activity in Live from PlayStation on 14-11-2016.

Content of an adult or sexual nature is against our Code of Conduct. The suspension will last 1 week and will be lifted on 21-11-2016. You won’t be able to access online multiplayer, PlayStation Store and other network features until the suspension is over.

We take the decision to suspend an account very seriously, and we only do so after one of our moderators has carefully analysed the situation. PlayStation Support therefore cannot overturn this moderation decision.

We ask all our players to act decently, respectfully and with consideration for us and other players while using PlayStation Network. To make sure you understand the behaviour we expect from our community, please review the Code of Conduct here before returning to PlayStation Network. Please be aware that any further breaches of the Code of Conduct may result in a longer suspension or even a permanent ban.”

Link:

Quelle