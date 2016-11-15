Watch_Dogs 2 – Teilt keine Genitalien von NPCs!

von Patrick Winter am 15/11/2016
0
vorheriger Artikel
Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - PS4 Pro Support mit Day-One-Patch
Rollenspiel
Überblick
Item Reviewed

Watch_Dogs 2

Author
15/11/2016
Publisher

Ubisoft

Entwickler

Ubisoft

Release

15. November 2016

Wenn ihr in Watch_Dogs 2 über Genitalien der NPCs stolpert, solltet ihr diese Funde besser nicht über das PSN teilen. Wie einige Nutzer berichten, wurden sie deswegen nämlich gebannt.

Watch_Dogs 2 – Männlein und Weiblein wurden komplett modelliert

Dabei haben die Entwickler offenbar sowohl männliche wie auch weibliche NPCs komplett modelliert. Und das schließt Genitalien ebenfalls mit ein. Leider dürft ihr deren privaten Bereiche nicht über das PSN teilen. Wenn ihr das tut, dann bannt Sony euren PSN-Account wegen pornografischer Inhalte.

Das berichtet der NeoGAF-Nutzer Goron2000, der ein entsprechendes Bild via Twitter teilte und anschließend gebannt wurde.

Diese Email erreichte ihn von Sony:

We’re writing to inform you that your Sony Entertainment Network account has been temporarily suspended. We’ve made this decision based on your online activity in Live from PlayStation on 14-11-2016.

Content of an adult or sexual nature is against our Code of Conduct. The suspension will last 1 week and will be lifted on 21-11-2016. You won’t be able to access online multiplayer, PlayStation Store and other network features until the suspension is over.

We take the decision to suspend an account very seriously, and we only do so after one of our moderators has carefully analysed the situation. PlayStation Support therefore cannot overturn this moderation decision.

We ask all our players to act decently, respectfully and with consideration for us and other players while using PlayStation Network. To make sure you understand the behaviour we expect from our community, please review the Code of Conduct here before returning to PlayStation Network. Please be aware that any further breaches of the Code of Conduct may result in a longer suspension or even a permanent ban.

Link:
Quelle

Wie findest Du das?
LOL
0%
Klasse!
0%
Was?!
0%
Meh...
0%
Schade
0%
Wut!
0%
Testbericht
1Aktuelles, News, Pc Spiele, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Watch_Dogs 2
Über den Autor
Patrick Winter
... ist seit 2013 Redakteur bei Spieletester.com. Inzwischen leitet er die News-Redaktion und kümmert sich um die täglichen Nachrichten aus der Spielewelt. Er gehört zu den wenigen Spielern, die keine richtige Präferenz haben und das zocken, was ihnen gerade Spaß macht.
Neueste Tests
Alle anzeigen
 
Lethal VR
6.0
 
Watch_Dogs 2
8.0
 
Rhythm Paradise Megamix
8.0
Drakensang spielen
Aktuelle Themen
 
Lethal VR
Lethal VR – Interview mit Alex Ward
 
Cloud Pirates
Gewinnspiel – Cloud Pirates: 100 Closed Beta Keys
 
Heroes of Incredible Tales
[Beendet] Gewinnspiel – Heroes of Incredible Tales Gem-Codes
 
Blizzcon 2016
BlizzCon 2016
 
Hired Ops
Hired Ops – Interview mit Anton Scheglov
Alle anzeigen
Dragonborn spielen
Neueste Preview
Alle anzeigen
 
Steep

Steep Vorschau #2

09/11/2016
Neueste Videos
Alle anzeigen
 
PlayStation 4 Pro – Vorteile Überblick Video
 
Overcooked – The Lost Morsel Launch Trailer
 
Pokémon Mond/Sonne – Exklusive Z-Attacken der Starter-Pokémon
Copyright © 2016 Spieletester.com, Alle Rechte vorbehalten