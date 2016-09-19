The Tomorrow Children – Patch 1.04 verfügbar

Nachdem The Tomorrow Children veröffentlicht wurde, hat Sony im PlayStation Blog verkündet, dass ihr auch bis zu fünf Freunde ins Spiel einladen könnt. Diese würden den Titel dann kostenlos zocken können. Das Feature sollte in „einem künftigen Update im September“ erscheinen. Und nun ist der Patch 1.04 verfügbar, der genau das bringt.

The Tomorrow Children – Die Patchnotes

Zudem wurde ein recht frustrierendes Feature gefixt, wodurch andere Spieler massiv am Spielerlebnis behindert wurden. Konkrete Details dazu haben die Entwickler allerdings nicht verraten. Das komplette Patchlog haben wir hier für euch parat:

We have begun issuing “Comrade Summons”.

Players can now acquire “Comrade Summons” by exchanging them for coupons at the Resident Store.

New islands added.

New tools and costumes added to the shops.

Tools Item Effect Shop Liquid Chalk Use this special chalk to leave markings. Union Shop Stretchgun Shoots a special bullet that causes terrain to constrict or expand when shot. Electrics Skis Lets you move across the Void without sinking and at high speed. Military Supplies Paint Can (Lime) Can be used to paint facilities lime. Resident Store Paint Can (Dark Green) Can be used to paint facilities dark green. Resident Store Paint Can (Light Blue) Can be used to paint facilities light blue. Resident Store

Costumes Item Effect Shop Dandelion Light cotton clothing for the Bourgeoisie.

A green and yellow striped dress. Apparel Shop Harlequin Smile Light cotton clothing for the Bourgeoisie.

A dress with a black and white diamond pattern. Apparel Shop

※These costumes were awarded at random for those who have acquired Bourgeoisie papers.

Adjustments to the parameters affecting town development.

Changes made to the amount of points players can earn when a town is restored. Increased the amount of Party Member Privilege Stamps per player ranks. Adjustments made to the bonus awarded when a residence is constructed.

Increased the amount of toil players can earn for their labor on the island. Actions involving use of pickaxe, shovels and chainsaws. Storing resources at the bus stop placed on islands.

Reviewed the amount of electricity generated at the for each types of resources at the power station. Increased the amount when wood or coal is thrown in. The amount of electricity generation has been reduced for all other resources.

Increased the amount of wood required to repair certain facilities/buildings.

Strengthened attacks for Izvergs (Bondi, Zappta).

※Further adjustments will be made in the future.

Adjustments made to gesture “Snub”

Effect of “Snub” adjusted for Rezidenty.

※Rezidenty are those who own Bourgeoisie papers, and have a residence built in the town.

Shortened the time required until the player is released from Cages.

New category added to Reports.

Temporarily stopped the sales of “EagleCorp Disassembler”.

We are currently working on measures to prevent population from decreasing sharply when Apartment Buildings are disassembled. This will be fixed in the future patch update.

Fixes made to the following issues.

Unable to receive some of the items included in the Founders Pack. After the patch is applied, plyers who have purchased Founders Pack will receive the appropriate contents upon entry in to a town.

New missions are assigned from restored towns.In addition to fixing this issue, players can now cancel accepted missions by pressing OPTIONS and selecting the mission from the list under the “PLAY LOG” tab.

Hit points of Izvergs are not displaying correctly.

There was a cost involved in moving to another town and building a new residence when your previous town was restored, or blocked.

Network error (A0002:9329) were being displayed upon entry to towns.

Link:

Quelle